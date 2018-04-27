How 'organised thieves' carried out $80,000 heist at Aurizon

Thieves broke in to the Aurizon depot on Stanley Street, Rockhampton by cutting through a wire fence and made off with $80,000 worth of copper wire.

A SPIKE in copper's value may have spurred an organised group of thieves to steal $80,000 worth of products from Aurizon in Rockhampton.

Scientific officers and forensic services are currently on scene of the Stanley St depot which was broken into and robbed between 4.30pm yesterday and 6.30am today.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey, of Rockhampton's Criminal Investigation Branch, has shared details of the offence with local media.

He said thieves appear to have forced entry by cutting a mesh fence, before they entered a building containing a large amount of copper wire and other tools.

They have then apparently loaded the stolen goods into a vehicle - believed to be a flat-bed truck or trailer - and driven off.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said they believe there was "some degree of organisation" behind the crime given the weight of what has stolen.

"They've broken into one building and stolen items from multiple rooms within the building," he said.

Police ask if anyone saw someone driving around Stanley St, directly across the road from the Great Western Hotel, at the likely time of night or morning to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

When questioned whether the offence could have been committed by someone with inside knowledge of the facility, such as an employee or friend, police said they "won't rule anything out".

"We'll keep an open mind in our investigation," Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"Police are working with obviously working closely with Aurizon on how this happened and we will continue to do that."

Another unassuming sign may also help police crack this case.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey explained police had noticed people are increasingly burning away the plastic coating to get to the copper wire.

They were appealing if anyone has seen an area where there's constant fire or smoke to let them know also.

This follows police cracking what appears to be a major property theft ring, following a rain on Campbell St in the city area.

Police on Wednesday uncovered a suite of tainted goods ranging from power tools to a taser.

More details on the Aurizon theft to follow.

