How our Australia Day events will make a splash!

GREAT FOOD: Celebrity chef Dominique Rizzo will appear at Great Australian Bites this Saturday where she'll give a cooking demonstration. Jorge Branco

COMMUNITIES across Central Queensland will celebrate Australia Day on Saturday with many patriotic events planned.

Kershaw Gardens in North Rockhampton will host an afternoon celebration where families are welcome to bring along a picnic blanket and their loved ones for Great Australian Bites.

This free, family-friendly event will be held from 3pm to 8pm, featuring pop-up food stalls, markets, a licensed bar and entertainment from local music talents Olivia Offord, Strings Attached and Louise James FX.

And it wouldn't be a traditional Aussie event without a game of backyard cricket, thong throwing competitions and bull riding championships.

Celebrity chef, Dominique Rizzo will make a special appearance at the event as the Australia Day Ambassador where she'll host a cooking demonstration.

Rockhampton Regional Council acting mayor, councillor Cherie Rutherford said there will be something for every age group to enjoy at the event.

"We have some wonderful free activities including horse and carriage rides, face painting, jumping castle, water balls, merry-go-round and bucking bull rides too,” Cr Rutherford said.

"There's also a prize for the best dressed Aussie icon competition, so we are hoping to see some Australian characters getting around in costume.”

Rockhampton Regional Council will present the 2019 Australia Day awards at 4pm to seven locals who have been nominated for their outstanding contribution to our community.

"I also encourage residents to enjoy the other great community events held around the region during the day. Council is proud to support every organisation that applied for funds to host events in Gracemere, Mount Morgan and Bouldercombe,” Cr Rutherford said.

Here you'll find all of the main events happening around the region to mark Australia Day on Saturday.

Gracemere Event

Where: Cedric Archer Park

When: 8am-11am, free event

Hosted by the Gracemere Men's Shed

Enjoy a splash in the water park and a free sausage sizzle thanks to the Gracemere Men's Shed.

Mt Morgan Event

Where: No 7 (Big) Dam

When: 9am-1pm, free event

Hosted by the Mount Morgan Rotary Club

A fun-filled event with family activities including free BBQ, ice-cream, lamingtons, bread and Vegemite and more.

Rides, face painting and entertainment for kids.

Cool off with a swim in the dam.

Bouldercombe Event

Where: Bouldercombe Recreation Complex

When: From 4pm, free event

Hosted by the Bouldercombe Progress Association.

A community gathering with a free BBQ, soft drinks, plenty of fun and entertainment for all ages.

Get involved in classic thong-throwing, tug-of-war, sack races and more activities.

Heritage Village Australia Day Markets

When: Sunday, January 27 2019, 8am to 1.30pm

Cost: $2 entry, under 14s free.

Set in the unique atmosphere of the Rockhampton Heritage Village, there's a huge variety of stalls and farm animals for the kids while there's rides for all ages.

Enclosed shoes must be worn on the rides.

Great Australia Day Beach Party

Where: Yeppoon foreshore

When: Saturday from 7am with the Great Australia Day Fun Run

Dr Hubble's Sensational Bubble Show will take place from 3.30pm before PocketLove perform two shows (one from 1.15pm and another from 7.30pm).

Australia Day Beach Party at Frenchville Sports Club

When: From 11am until 12 midnight

Where: 268 Eldon Street, Frenchville

This free event includes a barbecue buffet lunch, mud crab races, thong throwing competition and beach bucks bonanza $10,000 mega cash giveaway.

Beaches Post-Australia Day Hottest 100 Rooftop Recovery Party

When: Sunday, January 27 from 12pm

Where: Beaches Rosslyn Bay, Vin E Jones Memorial Dr Yeppoon

