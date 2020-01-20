How our dams are looking after the big downpours

RAINY weather conditions are set to ease across the southeast, following massive falls over the past few days.

In the past 24 hours, parts of the Sunshine Coast received more than 90mm of rain, while Brisbane got about 20mm and the Gold Coast about 35mm.

This was on top of huge falls that occurred on Friday night and into Saturday morning, where parts of the Gold Coast recorded 300mm, leading to flash flooding.

According to the weather bureau the risk of severe thunderstorms should reduce by Tuesday, although showers are possible for the remainder of the week.

Wildlife enjoying the fresh water at Leslie Dam on the Southern Downs, 11km from Warwick. Picture: Emily Clooney

While the rain provided some relief for drought-stricken parts of the state, the dams claimed little profit, as "weeks of continual and substantial amount of rainfall" is required to make a significant difference.

"Since the start of rain on Friday, water grid dam levels have increased 0.8 per cent from 55.3 per cent. This is mainly due to Hinze Dam inflows - the dam has risen 3.5 per cent," an Seqwater spokeswoman said.

Hinze Dam was at 85.4 per cent capacity as of Sunday morning.

"Rainfall in the dam catchments has been variable with good falls in the south - average rainfall across the Hinze Dam catchment area (this weekend) is 246mm," she said.

Falls in other catchments, however, have been significantly less, with Wivenhoe Dam getting average 49 millimetres this weekend, Somerset Dam recording an average of 79mm, North Pine Dam an average of 107mm and Baroon Pocket Dam an average of 140mm.

"Because the dam catchments have been extremely dry, much of the rain has been absorbed and did not run off into the dams," the spokeswoman said.

Hinze Dam on the Gold Coast after good recent falls. Picture: Nigel Hallett

"No significant change in dam storage position is expected unless the forecast rainfall is exceeded".

Sunwater also confirmed dams had little change following the wet weekend's but said they "remain hopeful" the falls would make a positive impact on dam-storage levels.

"Depending on the location, it can take a few days or more for catchment run-off to reach water storages. It is promising to see good rainfall across the state after such a prolonged dry period".

The Insurance Council of Australia received claims from upwards of 1800 people across the weekend as storms and flash flooding wreaked havoc.

RACQ have also taken a lot of calls, with 240 claims made since Friday and more expected over the next coming days.

"We received 178 for homes and 64 for vehicles … these claims were predominantly for flooded vehicles and things like house leaks," RACQ Corporate Affairs Manager Lucinda Ross said.

The majority of calls came from the Gold Coast, with Southport residents most likely to call, followed by people in Helensvale and Ashmore.

"Our call centres are still extremely busy … more calls are expected over the next coming days as people take a closer look at damages," Ms Ross said.