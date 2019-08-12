How pinpointing GPS technology will make industry billions

A NATIONAL trial has been successful in narrowing down GPS positioning from 5-10 metres accuracy to within centimetres, and authorities are confident the economic, industrial and social benefits will be enormous.

Those involved in the trial met at the CQUniversity cattle yards yesterday to discuss the findings of a report into the Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) trial across Australia and New Zealand.

Minister for Northern Australia and Resources Matt Canavan said the advantages highlighted in the report would mean wide-scale improvements to a range of industries.

"An 18-month test-bed by Geoscience Australia trialled new precise positioning technology across 27 projects in 10 industry sectors such as mining, farming, and even in the disability sector,” he said.

"An independent economic benefits analysis of the trial showed the economic benefits could top $6 billion in Australia over the next 30 years through increasing productivity, better health and safety outcomes and improved environmental management.”

Senator Canavan said regional industries such as mining and farming stood to directly benefit from SBAS but social applications were also identified in the report.

He said much-needed improvements to mine safety could come of the increased positioning capabilities, by being able to track specific locations of machinery and vehicles.

Dr Jaime Manning of CQU discusses the SBAS research outcomes Jann Houley

CQUniversity's Dr Jaime Manning was part of the team testing the benefits of SBAS and its applications in tracking livestock.

She said it was "great” to work on the trial originally launched at CQU in 2017 as she discussed the finding in the livestock industry.

"We have successfully demonstrated real benefits through the trial of SBAS-enabled GPS to improve the accuracy of on-animal sensing systems (collars), which helps us to understand an animal's behaviour and where they are in a landscape,” she said.

"For beef cattle producers in this region, this research means that in future we will be able to detect issues such as which parts of a paddock may be over-grazed, or if an animal's not moving normally and may be sick or lame.”

Dr Manning said the other applications to livestock included the likes of virtual fencing, which is estimated to save dairy farmers $100 per cow, per day.

Dr John Dawson, director of positioning from Geoscience Australia, discussed the implications of better positioning in the social and commercial sectors.

"The results overwhelmingly support the Government's investment in this technology,” he said.

Dr John Dawson of Geoscience Australia Jann Houley

"We think there is a whole range of social applications ... one of the really interesting trials was around improving the mobility of visually impaired Australians.

"There are many opportunities for business, off the back of this infrastructure, to develop new and innovative products and services for use here and export regionally.”

Senator Canavan was confident the GPS upgrades could be used in the absence of high-speed broadband internet in areas like farms and mine sites, but conceded that some applications would need the high-speed internet, but that was being mitigated by investment into satellite internet across Australia.

"These technologies are future-proofing us for what might come,” he said.

GA is in the process of rolling out the SBAS into a national network.

The SBAS trial for the Australian region was funded by $12 million from the Australian Government and $2 million from the New Zealand Government.

The trial was primarily led by Geoscience Australia in partnership with Land Information New Zealand with help from research and development firm FrontierSI.

The 2018-19 federal budget included $160.9 million to Geoscience Australia to secure a fully operational SBAS for the Australian region and a further $64million to improve Australian national positioning infrastructure capability, which is expected to improve positioning to three to five centimetres in areas with mobile coverage.