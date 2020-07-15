How plait of old hair inspired woman to help change a life

Melinda Hashimoto is donating her hair to a charity which makes wigs for sick kids.

MELINDA Hashimoto of Wandal was rummaging through her mementos when she found a plait of hair she kept from when she had her long hair cut shorter.

“It made me wonder whether there’s something you can do with the hair you have cut, and it turns out there is,” she said.

“Once it reaches 35 centimetres, and provided it’s less than five years old, your hair can be sent to specialised wig makers who make wigs for those who have lost their hair due to a medical condition such as alopecia.”

Now they’re long enough again, Ms Hashimoto is chopping off her locks at Studio Adelle this weekend and donating them to Variety.

The wigs give those in need more confidence and better self-esteem so they can feel like themselves again.

Ms Hashimoto hopes by donating her hair, others will consider this great cause.

“Winter’s a great time for a radical cut because you can wear a beanie until it grows out again,” she said.

“But for people who are just having their long hair cut into a new style, I want them to know there’s something they can do for the community.”

Variety is given money for the donated hair which goes directly back into Variety’s programs so Melinda’s hair can help Variety help Aussie kids by providing practical equipment, programs and experiences to help overcome obstacles they face and live life to the fullest.

Erin, 13, was diagnosed with alopecia and within six months she was completely bald. Erin was granted a wig from Variety and reclaimed her confidence and self-esteem.

“She just wanted to feel ‘normal’ again and the wig from Variety certainly made all the difference. Her confidence sky-rocketed,” Erin’s Mum, Maria, said.

Variety doesn’t receive any government funding so every wig and every piece of equipment granted to families is thanks to the amazing efforts of people like Melinda.

Check in again here after the weekend for Melinda’s ‘after’ photo.

For further information on Variety visit variety.org.au/hairwithheart