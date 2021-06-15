How police reeled in this alleged fishy forger

A Mackay man allegedly tried to forge receipts to avoid going to court after he was caught with suspected stolen fishing reels.

A Mackay man allegedly tried to forge receipts to avoid going to court after he was caught with suspected stolen fishing reels.

A Mackay cane cutter allegedly tried to fake receipts for stolen fishing reels to avoid going to court - instead he was hooked mid lie and now he faces a serious penalty.

In December 2020 police searched William Joeseph Dean's home and found three new and unused fishing reels.

Prosecutor Chelsea Pearson said Dean could not provide proof of purchase for the reels and was issued a notice to appear in court on a charge of possessing suspected stolen goods.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard Dean, on January 14, 2021 about 5.30pm, went to the police station and "provided three receipts on his phone".

Ms Pearson said the receipts were from three different stores in the form of screenshots.

"He states they were proof of legitimate purchase of the fishing reels that he'd been charged in relation to," Ms Pearson said.

More stories:

Father given five-year animal ban over 'serious' negligence

Stepdad tosses 15yo outside by the hair in horror assault

State payday: Mackay father loses $110k cash to the Crown

Police took photographs of the receipts and checks revealed there was something fishy afloat.

"Police inquiries revealed these three receipts were falsified," Ms Pearson said.

"One of the images of the receipts contained an address at the top stating makeareceipt.com."

The court heard police contacted one of the businesses listed on the receipts and confirmed the item was not sold by the store.

Acting Magistrate Ron Muirhead told Dean anyone who forged a receipt was in serious trouble.

"If courts impose light penalties for that it gives out the wrong message," Mr Muirhead said.

"Other people … might think oh I can just forge a document, go to court and get a slap on the wrist - that won't happen."

Dean, self represented, said, "I didn't even know that."

The court heard Dean had previously pleaded guilty in March to possessing items suspected of being stolen and was fined $600.

He pleaded guilty to forgery and uttering, uttering a forged document and attempted fraud for the benefit of having a court matter discontinued for himself.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

The case was adjourned briefly so Dean could speak to the duty lawyer before he tried to have the case finalised again.

Dean told police and the court the receipts had been sent to him, but Ms Pearson pointed out he had pleaded guilty to actually creating and uttering the forged documents.

When asked Dean said he accepted the facts, but asked for the prosecution to explain the charge where he is accused of trying to avoid court.

Mr Muirhead again told him he should be represented by a solicitor. The court heard Dean had put in a Legal Aid application about one week ago.

Dean was advised to chase up where the application was. Mr Muirhead declined to take a plea and the case was adjourned to July.