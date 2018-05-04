How politicians plan to drop regional flight prices

FARE RAGE: Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke and plenty of other local politicians want to see the price of regional fares descend.

FACED with return fares equivalent to flights to Japan, one Rockhampton family is opting to drive to Brisbane and catch a flight to Sydney.

People from CQ are continuing to question if enough was being done to create downward pressure on the cost of their flights.

A particular aggravating factor was yesterday's announcement by Qantas of a 7.5 per cent jump in profits recording a revenue bonanza of $4.25b for the first three months of the year.

This is despite Rockhampton being slugged more compared to their capital city cousins to fly and a limited number of flights that are often packed to the hilt.

One Rockhampton couple told The Morning Bulletin they would drive to Brisbane rather than fly through to Sydney because that came with a $1500 price tag.

Looking at the cheapest Qantas flights over the coming fortnight, the cheapest flights from Rockhampton to Brisbane ranged between $162 and $406.

In comparison, much longer flights between Brisbane and Melbourne ranged between $146 and $213.

Labor's Capricornia candidate Russell Robertson said he also strongly believed that the cost of flights out of regional Queensland were exorbitant.

"With no other alternative, I acted on [Qantas CEO] Mr Alan Joyce's advice and travelled several hours to another airport in order to save myself $1000, only to then have the flight cancelled, highlights the need to have this situation sorted,” Mr Robertson said.

"I have heard from many locals that they have faced similar issues.

"People who live in regional Queensland already face unique challenges including the vast distances we need to travel to an airport, let alone paying more for a flight to Brisbane than for an international flight.”

Earlier this year, Federal Labor leader Bill Shorten made personal representations to the CEOs of Australia's largest airlines over the exorbitant cost of airfares in regional Queensland following the issue being raised at special town hall meetings he held across regional Queensland over recent months.

Both major airlines have responded to his advocacy and acknowledged the difficulties of regional aviation and encouraged regional passengers seeking the lowest fares on any route to book their travel early.

"I know how much of an issue the cost of airfares are to local residents, people living in regional Queensland deserve a prime minister and a government that is on their side,” Mr Shorten said.

"That's why I've personally taken up this issue with the CEOs of our airlines and will soon meet with them to discuss this issue further.

"We need to make sure we're doing everything possible to put downward pressure on regional Queensland airfares.”

Mr Shorten said the Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's silence on this matter has been "absolutely deafening”.

"I encourage him to get up to Rockhampton and actually talk to people like I regularly do,” he said.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said Central Queenslanders were clearly being taken for a ride by airlines.

"Prices are completely out of hand and it is something I have raised directly with the airlines,” Ms Landry said.

"We have recently seen the addition of residents' fares for locals flying in and out of Moranbah, a solid saving for those who qualify.

"I believe competition has a big role to play and since the two major airlines decided to no longer compete on price, we have certainly suffered the consequences.”

Ms Landry said the impost of airfare costs is most keenly felt by families, often in times of need, particularly travelling for medical attention.

"It is not acceptable to see our fares continue to grow in price and I will continue to fight to see Central Queenslanders get a fair go,” she said.

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke said the State Government supported efforts to lower air fares for regional Queenslanders and had already taken significant steps.

"We already regulate and subsidise seven contracted air routes through regional Queensland,” Mr O'Rourke said.

"The Palaszczuk Government welcomes Bill Shorten's efforts to lower regional airline travel for Queenslanders and sincerely hope the Federal Government will join the Queensland Government in taking action to address this matter.”

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow said the council understands this is an issue and that's why they have included it in their submission to the Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport References Committee relating to regional aviation.

"Airport Committee chair Councillor Neil Fisher actually presented our submission at that inquiry just last month and we are looking forward to the findings being released when the committee reports back to the Senate in September,” Cr Strelow said.

Mr Turnbull's office was yet to respond to a request for comment.