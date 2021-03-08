How popular takeaway went on first day at new CBD site

Blue Leaf Takeaway co-owner Josh Ahlstrand on the first day of trade at the business's new address in Rockhampton's CBD.

Blue Leaf Takeaway owner Josh Ahlstrand has described as "steady" the first day of trade at the business's new address in Rockhampton's CBD.

The doors opened on the newly fitted-out shop at 85 East St on Monday morning.

Josh and co-owner Mary Anne Ahlstrand had to find new premises after the January 31 closure of the Kern Arcade, where they had been operating since 2017.

Josh said he was delighted to be back in business and his customers were happy about it too.

"It's been steady today," he said.

"I think people are slowly noticing that we're back and with time, as word spreads and more people realise we are here, I'm sure everything will be back to normal and even better.

"I've got great faith in our old clientele and I'm sure they'll all be back, and I'll have many new clients as well."

Josh said he was thrilled with how things had come together at the shop, which was formerly Vizes City Newsagency.

"It was very stressful. It was a lot of work and it took a long time to get everything done but we made it," he said.

Blue Leaf will open from 7.30am to 3.30pm, Monday to Friday.

