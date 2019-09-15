How predicted wet weather could inflame fire threat

FIRE danger ratings are set to peak on Tuesday as a dry trough moves through southeast Queensland bringing with it strong and dry winds threatening to worsen existing fires in the region.

After the devastating fires ripped through the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and Granite Belt destroying 17 homes across the state, the region is preparing to again see "very high fire dangers over much of eastern Queensland".

Despite the state's desperate need for rain, the Bureau of Meteorology says although Tuesday could have some rain and a possible thunderstorm in Stanthorpe, Warwick and the Gold Coast Hinterland, it won't be enough to significantly impact fires.

"We're not expecting a big rainfall. The current indications are not significant but this could lead to lightning strikes," BOM meteorologist Sam Campbell said.

"It could bring dusty and variable winds which could be an ignition source.

"Its not a strong signal for rain…the most concerning will be the 40km north-westerly and south-westerly winds."

Mr Campbell said there will be a slight reprieve on Wednesday, however, it will begin to increase again on Thursday, with temperatures to sit five to six degrees above average.

The Bureau is also predicting some showers in the southeast from Friday onwards.