How prison escapee managed to evade police for seven days

WANTED MAN: Lui Tiaaleaiga will be cahrged after he escaped from police custody at the Rockhampton Hospital.

WANTED MAN: Lui Tiaaleaiga will be cahrged after he escaped from police custody at the Rockhampton Hospital. QPS

ROCKHAMPTON prison escapee Lui 'Dylan' Tiaaleaiga allegedly visited Brisbane while Central Queensland Police were frantically trying to put him back behind bars.

Tiaaleaiga was on the run for seven days and travelled to south-east Queensland before returning north where he was captured in Gladstone on Saturday.

Escapee update: Escapee update

Those actions will contribute to a number of charges he is expected to receive later today.

Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow said several charges, ranging from dangerous driving to escaping police custody, will be laid.

FLASHBACK: Colts' Dylan Tiaaleaiga playing football in 2014. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka ROK100514arugby3

He said Tiaaleaiga's travels would be investigated by police and would contribute to the charges.

"We do believe he headed south to Brisbane around that area for some time,” Det Insp Shadlow said.

While he was on the run, Detectives spoke with his lawyer "number of times”, who was acting as a mediator and trying to negotiate with Tiaaleaiga to surrender, but that wasn't to happen.

He was arrested on the corner of Dawson Highway and Aerodrome Road in Gladstone after several police pursuits throughout the morning.

Tiaaleaiga was driving south near Mount Larcom when he was first spotted by police who tried twice, unsuccessfully, to use stingers to stop the vehicle.

"He drove around both of those,” Det Insp Shadlow said.

The police pursuit continued until the offender allegedly drove through a red light at speed, at which point the officers terminated the chase.

An hour later the stolen vehicle was spotted again and police took chase. Tiaaleaiga ran into two police cars and civilian vehicles before coming to a halt.

Tiaaleaiga allegedly tried to steal a car by pulling a driver from their vehicle before he has tasered and arrested by police.

Det Insp Shadlow said anyone who helped the offender escape would also pay the consequences.

"If we find sufficient evidence that people have assisted or enabled him to escape custody or commit offences, we will refer charges against those people,” he said.

Lui Tiaaleaiga escaped from police custody on Sunday, July 28, while undergoing treatment at Rockhampton Base Hospital.

More to come.