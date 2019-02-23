Menu
Resource Industry Network general manager Adrienne Rourke.
Politics

How Qld coal industry reacts to Chinese coal ban

Geoff Egan
by
23rd Feb 2019 5:00 AM
MACKAY'S mining services industry does not expect restrictions on importing Australian coal will impact the local industry.

Resource Industry Network general manager Adrienne Rourke said China's import restrictions affected less than 2 per cent of Australia's coal exports.

"There is nothing to be concerned about at this stage,” she said.

"We don't expect to see any change in market conditions here due to this.”

She said other countries may look to increase Australian coal imports.

"China is only one export partner, and this restriction only represents a tiny amount of Australia's total coal exports,” she said.

"I'm sure there are other international markets that could open up.”

Ms Rourke was not alone in that judgment, with Reserve Bank governor Phil Lowe stating on Friday other markets may take the coal.

"It's entirely possible that if that cannot go to China then it can go to other markets. There are other markets in the world for Australia's coking coal. A lot of other countries in the world are making steel. We'll find another market, perhaps at a lower price,” he said.

- NewsRegional

adrienne rourke china coal anaysis coal exports phil lowe rba
