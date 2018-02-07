How Rabbitohs coach is helping one of CQ's top sports teams

Rockhampton's Anthony Seibold was appointed head coach of the South Sydney Rabbitohs after 12 months as assistant coach.

NETBALL: First-term Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Claws coach Zoe Seibold is thinking outside the square when it comes to her team's preparation, even gleaning some ideas from brother-in-law Anthony Seibold, the head coach of the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Anthony, who laid his league foundations as a junior with Rockhampton Brothers, was appointed to the top job at the Rabbitohs after spending 12 months as the club's assistant coach last year.

He was also assistant coach of the Queensland State of Origin team for the past two years and was an integral part of their two series wins.

Capricorn Claws new coach Zoe Seibold is implementing some new ideas this season.

Zoe said it made sense to call on Anthony's knowledge and experience because she was keen to introduce some new and different ideas.

The Claws would this year have a leadership group, which would ultimately be decided by the players.

Zoe said there would also be a big focus on the Claws' post-game recovery, and players would also have weekly gym sessions and fitness and agility sessions where they would be training at above-game speed.

Zoe has also brought in core values, designed to give the players a measuring tool for their performances as individuals and as a team.