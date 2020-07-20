How Rocky business doubled its workforce in just 12 months

Manuplex managers Glen Donnellan and Matt Jurkic, Advance Rockhampton's Graham Shepherd and Mayor Margaret Strelow at the Hollingsworth Street site

Manuplex managers Glen Donnellan and Matt Jurkic, Advance Rockhampton's Graham Shepherd and Mayor Margaret Strelow at the Hollingsworth Street site

ROCKHAMPTON-BASED company Manuplex has outgrown its Hollingsworth St shed and nearly doubled its work force in one year, thanks to contracts with 'top tier' clients such as the Australian Singapore Military Training Initiative and support from the Rockhampton Regional Council.

"We bought this shed thinking it would last us about four or five years, but now we've expanded to another structure on site," said managers Matt Jurkic and Glen Donnellan.

"And we've put on 40 new permanent, local staff since February.

"In fact, we've got only one bloke who's a fly-in worker and now he's 'converted' to come live in the area."

Manuplex has been awarded a "significant package" to deliver insulated temporary office and administration buildings to the Shoalwater Bay training reserve, and is tendering for other ASMTI work.

"We have amazing clients in the Bowen Basin and all over Central Queensland so we enjoy working with the best in the business," Mr Jurkic said.

"We take what we learn on one project and apply it to the next, delivering the exact same service to all our clients.

"Our project management team focus intently on risk mitigation for our clients and, with a proven track record of project delivery, we are continually contracted on some of Australia's largest projects."

The ASMTI project at Shoalwater Bay was recently named as the fourth most influential project in Australia by a national buyers agency and research firm, ahead of the Queens Wharf project in Brisbane and the Hobart International Airport upgrade.

Manuplex began at a smaller site on Denham St then moved to Yeppoon where Mr Donnellan said business "started to grow stagnant", before the company was approached by Rockhampton Regional Council's Advance Rockhampton team.

"Advance Rockhampton have been very supportive and have been right behind us from the start," Mr Jurkic said.

"Our success means we can pass on the benefits to other local businesses through our subcontracting."

Mayor Margaret Strelow said the Advance Rockhampton team had rolled out training workshops, highlighted supply chain opportunities, delivered capacity building programs and held special briefing sessions.

"One of the key messages I want to send to other local businesses is do not underestimate these opportunities - Shoalwater, the Carmichael Mine, the Ring Road, Adani, Rookwood - and do you not underestimate yourself," she said.

"Advance Rockhampton can help you facilitate relationships with other local businesses so you can put in joint bids if your company isn't big enough to do it alone.