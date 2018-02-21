How Rocky gallery move will make city millions

Rockhkampton Mayor Margaret Strelow inspects some of the art works in storage at the art gallery because there is not enough gallery space to display them all.

THE $31.5 million Quay St cultural precinct development has the potential to inject millions into Rockhampton's economy and create hundreds of jobs.

Rockhampton Regional Council yesterday received a full business case for the relocation of the Rockhampton Art Gallery from Victoria Pde to Quay St, which detailed the economic benefits the project could have on the region.

A report presented in the meeting agenda highlighted the benefits of the redevelopment, which would triple the proportion of the gallery's collection able to be exhibited.

The development is also expected to create jobs, with an estimated annual average of 165 full-time equivalent additional jobs a year across the 15-year initial operational period, including construction.

The larger gallery will have the capacity to host national touring exhibitions and the enhanced gallery experience is projects and tourism visitor expenditure of $244.7 million and value added of $91.4 million, increasing economic output by $245.1 million.

The number of visitors to the gallery is also expected to grow from 41,000 annually to 90,000 in the short term and increasing over time.

In the 18-month to two- year construction period, 69 FTE positions are expected to be created annually.

Over the 15-year initial operation period, the total number of supported jobs is 173.5 FTEs on average a year.

"The benefits of the project clearly outweigh the costs,” Mayor Margaret Strelow said.

"This is a project that will spark an urban renaissance in our CBD and see our arts and culture scenes continue to expand for generations to come.”