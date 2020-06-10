How Rocky Hockey scored a major gong

BIG HIT: The Australian men celebrate a goal during play in the 2019 Oceania Cup, which was successfully staged by the Rockhampton Hockey Association in September. Picture: Allan Reinikka.

HOCKEY: The $5 million redevelopment of Kalka Shades and the successful staging of the 2019 Oceania Cup have helped Rockhampton Hockey score a major gong.

The RHA was named Association of the Year at Hockey Queensland’s 2019 Annual Community Awards.

Several of the city’s leading hockey identities also featured.

Lyn Tucker won Indoor Coach of the Year, edging her sister Cathy Irwin, the siblings among the three finalists in the running.

RHA facilities co-ordinator Ryan Knowles was a finalist for Volunteer of the Year, which was won by Ellen Carey from Easts Hockey Club in Brisbane.

RHA president Barb Knowles said the award was wonderful recognition for what had been a memorable year for the association.

“So much happened in 2019 for Rockhampton Hockey. I thought we had a spectacular year,” she said.

RHA president Barb Knowles: “So much happened in 2019 for Rockhampton Hockey. I thought we had a spectacular year.” Picture: Allan Reinikka

“When I got the news I sent a message congratulating all of our board members and also the hardworking Oceania Cup committee.

“It’s a lovely relief to get some good news, we’ve had so much bad of late.

“I’m very happy and proud of the association. I think we deserve it.”

The redevelopment at Kalka Shades included major flood mitigation works, the replacement of the synthetic carpet on the existing turf field and the installation of a second synthetic turf field.

The completion of that project allowed the RHA to bid for the Oceania Cup and the Intercontinental Hockey 5s, which were held in September.

The Oceania Cup was an Olympic qualifier between the Australian and New Zealand men’s and women’s teams and attracted thousands of spectators.

The event was hailed a huge success and drew plaudits from the International Hockey Federation, Hockey Australia, Hockey New Zealand and the Oceania Hockey Federation.

Rockhampton’s Lyn Tucker won Indoor Coach of the Year.

Meanwhile, Tucker, who is now living in Brisbane, said the award was very unexpected.

“We don’t do it to get the awards, it is a passion,” said the 51-year-old, who is a former Australian indoor representative.

“I’ve been involved for a long time from the playing days to coaching and selecting.

“I do enjoy passing on my knowledge to the younger generation. I appreciate being around some of the coaches that we have within Queensland; you learn a lot by watching and listening to others.”

