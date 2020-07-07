How Rocky Hockey’s 2020 competition will work

GAME ON: Rockhampton Hockey’s revised 2020 season will start on Friday. Picture: File

GAME ON: Rockhampton Hockey’s revised 2020 season will start on Friday. Picture: File

HOCKEY: Rockhampton hockey teams will play for the RHA 2020 Cup in their respective divisions this year.

Officials met last night to finalise the make-up of the revised 2020 competition, which will start on Friday.

There will be two senior divisions instead of three, two competitive junior age groups (under-12 and under-15) and under-9s playing social mixed.

The Division 2 men’s and women’s teams will play on Fridays, with Division 1 and juniors on Saturdays.

The introductory hockey program, QuikStix, will restart on Friday, July 17.

Rockhampton Hockey president Barb Knowles said it was a fantastic result given the restrictions resulting from COVID-19.

Seniors will play three rounds and a two-week finals series, with the decider on September 19. The third and fourth-placed teams will also play-off on grand final day.

“I’m pleased to say this will be a very worthwhile season, with 11 weeks for the seniors and 10 weeks for the juniors,” Knowles said.

Rockhampton Hockey president Barb Knowles is excited for the return of the 2020 season. Picture: File

“We were initially thinking it would be more of a social competition across the board but everyone has rallied and came together to produce what I think is a very pleasing outcome.

“I appreciate all the hard work that’s gone in from the clubs and the competitions director to get this together under difficult circumstances.”

There will four men’s and women’s teams in both senior divisions. The Division 1 women will play nine-a-side, the three other divisions the regulation 11-a-side.

Wanderers will not field a Division 1 women’s team but Southern Suburbs will have two (Souths Black and Souths Gold) and Frenchville Rovers and Park Avenue a team apiece.

Wanderers, Souths, Frenchville Rovers and Park Avenue will be represented in Division 1 men and Division 2 men and women.

Knowles said no RHA premiership trophies would be awarded, instead winning teams would receive the RHA 2020 Cup.

“This is a one-off competition but we still wanted to provide something for teams that was worth striving for,” she said.

“The winning clubs will be able to keep the 2020 Cup as a memento of what was a very different season.”

More stories

Defending champs fired up for season kick-off

CQ golf clubs getting back in full swing

CQ Premier League to start with one less team