How Rocky kids are having a ‘wheelie’ good time

CENTRAL Queensland children have been invited by Rockhampton Regional Council to decorate their wheelie bins during lockdown.

Gracemere resident, Tina Fielder first got in touch with the council about the idea after seeing a post on social media.

“While our activities are so limited at the moment it’s a great thing for the kids to do, and we thought it would be lovely for the drivers too,” she said.

“My daughter Laela (five) and son Xavier (four), along with their cousin Jaz (14), painted some really colourful scenes all over the bins and they absolutely loved it, it’s definitely something the whole family can do together.”

Ms Fielder said the response on Facebook has been amazing, with hundreds of comments on the post.

“It is so nice to have something positive at the moment, sometimes it’s just the little things that make a huge difference,” she said.

“I hope other families can find the same enjoyment and I look forward to seeing their pictures.”

Providing a fun and creative activity, Waste and Waste to Resource implementation portfolio spokesman Councillor Shane Latcham said the council was happy to bend the rules to make life a little easier.

“Life feels quite strange at the moment for a lot of us and we are all looking for ways to make things a bit easier, especially for our kids,” Cr Latcham said.

“When we got a Facebook message from one of our residents (Tina) asking if their kids could decorate the bins, we thought it was a lovely idea.

“We put pictures of their decorated bins on our Facebook page and got such a huge and positive response, including photos of other bins and driveways across the region.

“Some have painted on recycling messages, others are a hello for our drivers, and others are just beautiful pictures, I have also seen other fun takes across the region, like Frenchville State School taking their bins out in fancy dress.”

Cr Latcham asked for residents to use paint which could be washed off with soap and water, and not to cover the council logo.