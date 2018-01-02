How Rocky property prices weigh up to the capital

FLAKING paint work, old carpets, peeling wallpaper and battle scars from white ant attacks.
This is the reality of a $500,000 home for sale in Brisbane's suburbs.
However, for the same price investors can pick up fantastic properties in the Rockhampton region.
With more investors eyeing off the region, yesterday The Morning Bulletin took a look at what was on offer here compared to the south-east.
Although there's only 800km seperating the cities, the value for money was worlds apart.
At the same price as the Brisbane half-million-dollar home was a cascading block of land near Stanwell with more than 160 acres of rolling hills complete with a homestead, cattle yard and creek.
The contrast in land size, property condition and layout were the main comparisons with most other properties within the price range on the Brisbane market being units.
Living in Rockhampton's prestigious suburb of The Range was also within reach in this price range.
This compares to the high-end suburb of Teneriffe in Brisbane had properties listed for well above the $1 million mark.