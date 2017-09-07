How Rocky Stockland will tackle out of control youths

Stockland Rockhampton commit to ramping up security after several parked cars were targeted by youths last night.

UPDATE 12.40PM: STOCKLAND management will ramp up security after several cars were damaged at the Rocky centre last night.

Centre manager Andrew Provan said he was aware of the attacks on parked cars about 11pm, but affirmed a zero-telerance stance on law breakers.

Witnesses report at least 10 young people were roaming the precinct before one car was broken into and items stolen.

"We can confirm that we have dedicated security staff on-site at all times but to increase our vigilance moving forward we are reviewing our patrol strategy and providing CCTV of the area to assist police in their investigation," Mr Provan said.

"We do not tolerate any illegal or anti-social behaviour at Stockland Rockhampton shopping centre, and our absolute priority is to ensure the centre is a safe and inviting place for our retailers, staff and customers to work, shop and socialise.

"We have dedicated security staff on-site at all times, and our team works very closely with North Rockhampton Police.

"We are also increasing the presence of security staff within the car park after hours and working with police to increase safety for patrons and retail employees after core trading hours."

Parent Lisa Palmes, whose son's car was one of those damaged, took to social media to share her upset over the incident, and demand the safety and security issue be "looked at and fixed".

Stockland confirmed they would speak with the woman directly.

Anyone with information relating to last night's incident should contact North Rockhampton Police.

INITIAL REPORT: A GROUP of thieves targeted at least two cars parked at the Stockland Rockhampton cinema complex late last night.

Witnesses initially reported a group of at least 10 youths were roaming around the precinct, and used rocks to smash car windows.

A group of youths were seen roaming the Stockland Rockhampton cinema complex before they broke into one car and attempted to break into another. Nicholas Falconer

This morning a Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed one vehicle parked near the cinema had been broken into and items stolen about 11pm.

They were unable to specify what items had been taken from the vehicle.

"Another report refers to another vehicle being damaged... they were trying to break in," the spokesman said.

The exact number of people involved and potential persons responsible are all part of an ongoing police investigation.

There are no suspects at this time, but police have spoken to one witness to help hopefully identify the offenders.

Police are appealing to anyone with CCTV vision or dashcam vision of the area to contact the police.

Stockland have been contacted for comment this morning.

The crimes comes as Rockhampton Police report they are receiving "too many calls" to respond to offenders stealing from vehicles that have been left unlocked or unsecured.

Police investigations continue into a separate incident of an attempted burglary of a North Rockhampton business last Thursday night involving a stolen car.

Thieves used a stolen vehicle to ram raid their way into a nearby business, however the owner of the tyre and mechanical business did not report anything stolen.

When the owner of the vehicle realised it had been taken, she ran across the road and had an altercation with one of the two men who fled on foot when the security alarm sounded.

While it was not reported whether the car was locked or unlocked in this instance, local police continue to stress owners play an important role in preventing opportunistic crime.

Targeted valuables include wallets, coins, sunglasses, handbags, portable speakers and music devices, mobile phones, jewellery and iPods.

Place your GPS and other valuables in lockable compartments of your vehicle that are out of sight from prying eyes and opportunistic thieves.

"Most offenders are opportunistic and are less likely to steal items from your vehicle should it be locked and your valuables out of sight," local police advise.

"If you see persons hanging around vehicles, looking into them or trying door handles, please contact police immediately and report the incident."