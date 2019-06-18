How Rocky students were taught dangers of underage drinking

Smashed Project performers entertain at the North Rockhampton State High School last week.

Smashed Project performers entertain at the North Rockhampton State High School last week. Enthral

SCHOOL performance program Smashed Project visited the North Rockhampton State High School and Rockhampton Grammar School last week.

In an effort to educate teenagers on the dangers of under-age drinking, it was the second time this program visited the state as part of its six-week tour by theatre-in-education group, Gibber Australia.

Students participated in the interactive portion of Smashed Project.

RAISING AWARENESS: Smashed Project performers entertain at the North Rockhampton State High School last week. Enthral

The program was first brought to Australia last year with more than 27,000 students having seen a performance which delivered positive results and increased awareness among teenagers about the dangers of alcohol consumption.

Smashed Project was performed for students across the North Rockhampton State High School and Rockhampton Grammar School last Wednesday.