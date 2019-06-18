Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Smashed Project performers entertain at the North Rockhampton State High School last week.
Smashed Project performers entertain at the North Rockhampton State High School last week. Enthral
News

How Rocky students were taught dangers of underage drinking

18th Jun 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SCHOOL performance program Smashed Project visited the North Rockhampton State High School and Rockhampton Grammar School last week.

In an effort to educate teenagers on the dangers of under-age drinking, it was the second time this program visited the state as part of its six-week tour by theatre-in-education group, Gibber Australia.

Students participated in the interactive portion of Smashed Project.

RAISING AWARENESS: Smashed Project performers entertain at the North Rockhampton State High School last week.
RAISING AWARENESS: Smashed Project performers entertain at the North Rockhampton State High School last week. Enthral

The program was first brought to Australia last year with more than 27,000 students having seen a performance which delivered positive results and increased awareness among teenagers about the dangers of alcohol consumption.

Smashed Project was performed for students across the North Rockhampton State High School and Rockhampton Grammar School last Wednesday.

tmbcommunity tmbeducation underage drinking
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Woman suffers head injury at Shoalwater training exercise

    premium_icon Woman suffers head injury at Shoalwater training exercise

    Breaking Ambulance to meet military vehicle carrying patient

    Thieves hit the Rockhampton to Gladstone coal corridor

    premium_icon Thieves hit the Rockhampton to Gladstone coal corridor

    News Police ask community to help solve recent thefts along rail network

    REWIND: Take a look through the show photos from '90s

    premium_icon REWIND: Take a look through the show photos from '90s

    News Check out the black and white photo gallery

    Find out what town has been named 'Hollywood of the Outback'

    premium_icon Find out what town has been named 'Hollywood of the Outback'

    News 'The most authentic Australian cinema experience you will find.'