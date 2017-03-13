How Rocky woman racked up $10K in driving fines

A WOMAN who drove several times while disqualified, including leading police of a chase, has been issued fines totalling $9940 by a magistrate.

Kylie Jane Clarke, 44, pleaded guilty to nine different driving offences in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden told the court on December 02, 2016, police intercepted a vehicle at 4.10am that Clarke was driving.

She said Clarke failed to produce a current licence and a police check found she had been disqualified from driving for two years in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 25, 2016.

Clarke was charged with driving a vehicle unregistered and uninsured, along with driving while disqualified for this incident

"She continues to commit the same offences (driving while disqualified),” Ms Marsden said.

She said Clarke fails to heed warning.

The court heard Clarke's husband was in jail at the time she drove disqualified and that Clarke suffered PTSD from a workplace injury that has resulted in her unable to work.

Ms Marsden said on June 13, 2016, police were patrolling the CBD and attempted to intercept a vehicle, which pulled over into a vacant car park space temporarily before pulling out, driving off in a dangerous manner and ran a red light at the William and East St.

She said at this point, police abandoned pursuit of the vehicle.

The court heard that through the Department of Main Roads and Transport evidence and a witness' statutory declaration stating they had sold the vehicle to Clarke prior to the incident, police were able to identify Clarke as the driver who failed to stop.

Clarke was served a notice in relation to this incident on June 29.

On September 10, 2016, she was caught driving along Upper Dawson Rd about 9.15pm, while disqualified, with the number plates on the vehicle not matching the vehicle, the vehicle was unregistered and it was uninsured. The court heard police had been conducting patrols and had pulled the vehicle over for a random breath test.

Ms Marsden told the court Clarke identified herself to police and explained that she had driven to assist her son, 15, whose vehicle had run out of fuel.

She said the number plate on the vehicle did not match the vehicle's description.

"She was aware it was unregistered,” Ms Marsden said.

Clarke was required to provide particulars to Queensland Police between September 10-18 and failed to do so.

Magistrate Mark Morrow fined Clarke $6,500 for driving while disqualified, plus $250 for contravene a direction, $190 for false number plates, $350 for each of the driving an unregistered vehicle charges and $475 for each of the driving a vehicle that was uninsured.

She was also disqualified from driving for a further two years and placed on a two-year probation order.