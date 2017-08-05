How Rocky women lead the way in breaking traditional footy stereotypes

SHE'S a rugby league trail blazer who broke the mould for the way Queensland Rugby League clubs are run.

When Dominique McGregor was appointed the Rockhampton Leagues Club CQ Capras CEO over 12 months ago, she became the first ever (and only) female CEO in the Intrust Super Cup.

The Capras and QRL celebrate women in league round today, adding an extra element to the contest.

Speaking from Browne Park, Dominique, with a touch of reluctance of having the spotlight on her, said she was happy to break the glass ceiling for women going forward.

"It is good generally for women in league but personally it hasn't really affected me,” she said.

"I am not big on girl power, I am just like any other CEO in the game.

"Women are picking up roles all over the place in the game now and I am glad it was me to become the first. It is nice.

"I certainly don't believe I got the job because I was female but it is lovely to be acknowledged.”

For Dominique, who said her motherly role multiplied by 30 when she signed on, just wants men and women to be treated as one.

Not only does she believe the game is heading in a positive direction but also the Capras.

With the Gold Coast Titans move coming under her watch, the Barmaryee training facility move and others in the pipeline, her growing resume is building.

"You don't have to be a huge footy fan to do this job, it isn't the be all end all,” she said.

"I'm just a Capras, Cowboys and Queensland fan. Not one who watched footy all day every day.

Today's QRL Women in League Program

1pm: Gladstone Valleys vs Gladstone Brothers

2.30pm: Gladstone Valleys vs Gladstone Wallabies reserve grade

4pm: Emu Park Emus vs Biloela Panthers A-Grade

5.40pm: Capras Cup Final - Taranganba State School vs Frenchville State School

7pm: CQ Capras vs Townsville Blackhawks

"That is where there is a change happening, the club knew I could focus on the business side of things and let Kim Williams worry about the on-field.

"But I'd like to think I've taken the club forward, I can't take credit for everything but we have fixed a lot of things for the future of the club.”

While she acts as boss, mother, friend and mentor, her job is made infinitely easier with her right hand lady.

If Dominique is Sherlock, Krystal Cook is the Watson, the Robin to the Batman or Agent 99 to Maxwell Smart.

Her job title might say administration assistant, but in reality she runs the place.

"I'd be lost without Krystal, she is the gatekeeper of the office, possibly more important than me,” Dominique praised.

"We'd be lost without here, she is so good at her job.”

READ: Capras' NRL deal a game changer.

READ: Webber goes from second fiddle forward to Gulls go-to man.

READ: Capras explosive start but what went wrong?

READ: How Kim Williams united the CQ Capras.

For Krystal, rugby league has been a constant in her life.

Having a twin brother and male cousins, she didn't have much choice, but it is a sport she loves.

Her role with the Capras might be all hands-on but she loves it.

"I start early on game days, making sure we have enough helpers, enough volunteers, enough drinks, setting everything up, making sure the gates are open,” she paused, positive she'd forgotten something.

"Look after Kim and Dominique, whatever they need doing.

"Making sure the players have the right jersey on and are good to go.

"It is definitely all hands on deck, not just your regular admin role.”

Notable Women in League

Belinda Sleeman - Rocky's 50 game regular NRL touch judge

Carly Bell - Clermont Bears and Qld Women's second rower

Raelene Castle - first ever NRL CEO for the Bulldogs

Ruan Sims - Australia's Jillaroos captain

Yvonne Sampson - Face of Fox Sports NRL and journalist

It is people behind the scenes like Krystal that make the club tick.

That constant heartbeat who rarely get the due praise.

Not that she does it for those reasons.

"It is excellent to have a CEO that is a woman, it really shows the game is maturing,” she said.

"The players are great too, though I am probably closer to their wives than them.

"Kim is great too though he can be a bit of a headache on video sessions.”

Browne Park has a blockbuster day of rugby league for the whole family today be sure to bring mum and help celebrate the wonderful women in our game.