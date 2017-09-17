How Rocky won the right to host a Google conference

Ashling Canavan and Daena Scheuber at Emmaus for the Google tech teachers conference.

CHICAGO, Seoul, Vancouver, Frankfurt, Las Vegas, Rockhampton.

The Central Queensland city has joined an impressive list of global destinations to host a two-day summit next week featuring Google for Education.

Rockhampton will provide a venue where Queensland EdTech teachers from across the state will learn how free applications can be incorporated into the classroom to engage students with a range of new technologies.

Daena Scheuber from Emmaus College pitched for the summit to be brought to Rockhampton after attending similar Google-led professional development events in the past.

Ms Scheuber said it was a hands-on experience where teachers with any level of technology training could tailor their learning over Monday and Tuesday.

There will be sessions for beginner, intermediate and tech gurus with other opportunities to learn coding as well.

It's a coup for Rockhampton to score the event, which is usually only held in large cities.

Upwards of 250 people are expected to take part.

"It's huge that this summit is here,” Ms Scheuber.

"You look at this list of massive capital cities and then there's Rockhampton.”

In the decade Ms Scheuber has been working with technology at Emmaus, things have changed dramatically.

From overhead transfer projectors being the most technology-forward element of the classroom to touch-screen televisions and every student carrying a laptop, the classroom has undergone a huge evolution.

But it doesn't mean anything if it's not used properly.

"There's lots of stuff you can do with technology, just to make everything more engaging for kids,” she said.

"Part of the problem is things like history and geographic can get a bit dry and using technology in innovative ways just means its a lot more interesting for kids who have been bought up in a really visual world.”

For Ms Scheuber, networking and finding out what other people are doing in the classroom is the most exciting element of the summit.

"I'm really excited to talk to other people,” she said.

Ms Scheuber said the potential for changes and exciting new learning experiences were endless.

"It's not about the product that you use, it's about what you do with it,” she said.

The conference runs at Emmaus College Monday and Tuesday.