How Rocky’s cab users could score cheap rides

USERS who frequent Rockhampton’s taxi network could soon enjoy a number of discounted rides during the month of November.

The revelation comes this week after the unveiling of 13cabs latest customer incentive – in which customers could win a $20 voucher to use on its services.

While free rides are not a specific giveaway, Rockhampton’s many close locations could also prove beneficial to its cab users.

13cabs Head of Marketing Rebecca Fyson said customers would be eligible for a prize every time they ride.

The latest promotion hopes to deliver some Spring Racing Carnival spirit to the region. Picture GLENN CAMPBELL

“Each day, lucky ‘riders’ on their journey will hear ‘CABONUS’ called out to them live over the cab airwaves – straight from ground control!”

“Lucky riders will receive an instant $20 cash voucher bonus for their next ride. The perfect excuse to go out on your next adventure, or call 13 cabs at the end of the night for the homeward stretch.”

The promotion, she added, was inspired by the impending Spring racing carnival spirit.

“It’s been a difficult year for everyone, so we thought it was a good excuse to have some fun, bring some of that spirit to our rides and treat and say thank you to our valued 13 cabs passengers.”

Both drivers and customers could win during 13cabs November promotion.

“We also hope that the $20 cash vouchers will encourage people to pay it forward and go out for the night to support their favourite local restaurants and bars.”

Cab drivers can also get involved in the fun should a customer hop into a winning ride – with a $20 instant bonus.

“It’s always much more fun when you win to celebrate with someone else, so we thought, it would be great to reward the drivers too,” said Ms Fyson.

“We want both our 13 cabs passengers and drivers to know that we can always safely bet on them to get us from A to B!”

To book a ride with 13 cabs across Rockhampton phone 13 19 24.