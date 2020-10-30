Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Taxi driver Marty Ord.
Taxi driver Marty Ord.
Community

How Rocky’s cab users could score cheap rides

kaitlyn smith
30th Oct 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

USERS who frequent Rockhampton’s taxi network could soon enjoy a number of discounted rides during the month of November.

The revelation comes this week after the unveiling of 13cabs latest customer incentive – in which customers could win a $20 voucher to use on its services.

While free rides are not a specific giveaway, Rockhampton’s many close locations could also prove beneficial to its cab users.

13cabs Head of Marketing Rebecca Fyson said customers would be eligible for a prize every time they ride.

The latest promotion hopes to deliver some Spring Racing Carnival spirit to the region. Picture GLENN CAMPBELL
The latest promotion hopes to deliver some Spring Racing Carnival spirit to the region. Picture GLENN CAMPBELL

“Each day, lucky ‘riders’ on their journey will hear ‘CABONUS’ called out to them live over the cab airwaves – straight from ground control!”

“Lucky riders will receive an instant $20 cash voucher bonus for their next ride. The perfect excuse to go out on your next adventure, or call 13 cabs at the end of the night for the homeward stretch.”

The promotion, she added, was inspired by the impending Spring racing carnival spirit.

“It’s been a difficult year for everyone, so we thought it was a good excuse to have some fun, bring some of that spirit to our rides and treat and say thank you to our valued 13 cabs passengers.”

READ MORE: Taxis deliver shopping to your front door

READ MORE: New rideshare service to take on Uber in Rocky region

READ MORE: Man allegedly dived head first into taxi’s front seat

Both drivers and customers could win during 13cabs November promotion.
Both drivers and customers could win during 13cabs November promotion.

“We also hope that the $20 cash vouchers will encourage people to pay it forward and go out for the night to support their favourite local restaurants and bars.”

Cab drivers can also get involved in the fun should a customer hop into a winning ride – with a $20 instant bonus.

“It’s always much more fun when you win to celebrate with someone else, so we thought, it would be great to reward the drivers too,” said Ms Fyson.

“We want both our 13 cabs passengers and drivers to know that we can always safely bet on them to get us from A to B!”

To book a ride with 13 cabs across Rockhampton phone 13 19 24.

13 cabs rockhampton taxi
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rocky candidates explain plans to tackle crime problem

        Premium Content Rocky candidates explain plans to tackle crime problem

        News Find out how Rocky’s election candidates plan to reduce crime in this region before you cast your vote.

        Graziers walk away with big bucks at CQLX cattle sales

        Premium Content Graziers walk away with big bucks at CQLX cattle sales

        Business Fierce market trends have resulted in a number of massive sales for graziers across...

        SAFETY PLEDGE: $16m plan to overhaul deadly CQ roads

        Premium Content SAFETY PLEDGE: $16m plan to overhaul deadly CQ roads

        News A number of notorious stretches of road are set to undergo resealing and pavement...

        COURT LIST: 48 people to front Rocky Magistrates Court

        Premium Content COURT LIST: 48 people to front Rocky Magistrates Court

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.