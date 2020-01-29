How Rocky’s water stacks up

Southern Downs Regional Council deny there's anything wrong with the quality of water in Stanthorpe.

THE concentration of sodium in Rockhampton’s drinking water has slightly increased however it is still well above the water quality guidelines.

It was noted in the ­Fitzroy River Water December report the sodium in drinking water supplied from the Glenmore Water Treatment Plant was 26 mg/l.

This level is below the water quality objective of 30 mg/l and is well beneath the aesthetic guideline of 180 mg/l for sodium in the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines.

It is expected the sodium concentration will remain “relatively unchanged” as the current river flows continue to decrease.

In December there was two complaints of drinking water which were for discoloured water and one for air in the water.

Fitzroy River Water ­responded to these complaints and they were resolved by flushing the water mains or refreshing the resident’s water.

It has now been four years since a drinking water quality incident was recorded in the city.

The report states stream flows in the Fitzroy River have ceased in recent months with raw water quality, in particular salinity levels, expected to remain relatively unchanged until the river flow recommences.