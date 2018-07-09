How this runway thief was almost hit by a train

IN A fast move, teen thief Nathan James Cook grabbed a mobile phone off a passenger when he stepped off a train and bolted.



But in a Nike moment the phone owner gave chase down the platform after him. Cook, from Goodna, dropped the phone and bolted across the tracks then had a huge scare from a close encounter with an oncoming train.



In another incident, 19-year-old Cook was outsmarted by a woman when she used her car to block his path when he and his mates tried to drive off in her boyfriend's vehicle.



Police were also called when Cook was spotted carrying an axe in a shopping centre. But his attempt to make a joke with police saying that since he was being charged he should kill someone with the axe, backfired when the officers did not see any humour.



Cook appeared in the dock at Ipswich Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to evading a train fare on August 8 and August 22 last year, going onto a rail track on August 8 last year, attempted unlawful use of a motor vehicle on August 25 last year, stealing from a person, going armed to cause fear on March 27 and obstructing police on December 2 last year.

Cook was on parole at the time.



Police prosecutor Bronson Ballard said Cook was sentenced in the District Court to a three-year jail term for an attempted robbery when armed offence and a robbery with violence.



The offences now before the court took place just four months after his release on parole. Mr Ballard said that in a planned incident, Cook attempted to drive away in the car owned by the new boyfriend of his former girlfriend after the man's keys went missing.



However, the woman lay in wait and when she saw Cook and three other people get into her boyfriend's car she blocked the car's path with her own vehicle.



Defence lawyer Travis Finter said Cook instructed that he was carrying the axe to a hardware store to buy a sheath but did go into the supermarket with it and was later seen hitting the axe on the ground. Mr Finter said Cook made "a very poor joke" to police but did not expect it would be taken to heart by the officers.



He was told Cook had a methylamphetamine addiction but had been clean since April last year, and continued to take steps to rehabilitate himself. Cook had been back in custody since May 4.



Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said Cook was unlawfully on the rail tracks when he had a fright when a train went past just metres from him.

She accepted Cook was only being stupid when making the comment about using the axe to police.



"It is very unfortunate Mr Cook that you continue to make stupid decision making," Ms Sturgess said.



He was sentenced to six-month and four-month jail terms, to be served concurrently, but cumulative to an existing sentence that has its full-time discharge in October 2020.

Ms Sturgess said Cook could apply for parole immediately. The process was likely to take months.

