How scholarship has changed this Aboriginal woman’s life

Mena Waller, who was born and raised in Rockhampton, used a TAFE Queensland Scholarship to pursue her passion for community development.

A FORMER Rockhampton girl is pursuing her dreams of being an influential leader for Aboriginal advancement at a community, state and national level.

Born and raised in the Beef Capital, Mena Waller spent four years working in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health before moving to Groote Eylandt in the Northern Territory.

There, she pursued her passion for community development and gained experience working in remote communities.

The 28-year-old turned to TAFE Queensland to upskill and enrolled in a Diploma of Community Development.

“One step to achieving my goals was to enhance my personal development,” she said.

“In doing so and acquiring this knowledge, I’m better placed to support and empower others in my community.”

Ms Waller belongs to the Yawuru Nation and her cultural connections stretch across northern Western Australia and the Northern Territory.

She said her role as a regional manager for Save the Children was very rewarding.

“As a proud Aboriginal woman, I want to improve cultural competencies in a range of settings including early childhood and family services, in a way that upholds traditional family values, practices and knowledge,” she said.

“Another initiative I am working towards within my role is to improve Aboriginal workforce recruitment and development strategies.

“It’s an absolute privilege to work in the community development sector and connect with passionate people and build close relationships with local leaders to support the betterment of communities and families.”

She said she was able to work full time and complete her training via online classrooms.

“TAFE Queensland recognises flexible study options are crucial to those who already live and work in regional and remote communities, which is often where the most intense community development occurs,” she said.

“Relocating from Queensland, I was pleased to know I could still study with a recognised institution during my time in the Northern Territory.

“I also appreciated the passion of the teaching staff at TAFE Queensland and their practical understanding and experience in the sector.”

She said she was grateful to receive a TAFE Queensland scholarship to support her training.

“Studying comes at a cost and living remotely comes with unique barriers and challenges,” she said.

“The scholarship money ensured there was a nominated amount specifically for my studies, instead of chewing into money I would otherwise need to offset high living costs.

“It was really nice to receive the scholarship because it meant my commitment and passion for community development was being recognised and rewarded.

“Being successful for this scholarship gave me confidence in the work I’ve already done and will continue to do within the community development sector.”

She said it’s never too late to pursue your passion.

“It’s important to remember we are always learning, and seeking further studies benefits yourself, your family and community,” she said.

“It’s great to consider new opportunities and to dedicate yourself to something you’re passionate about and interested in.”

Applications for a TAFE Queensland scholarship for semester one, 2021 close on August 27, 2020. For more information, go to scholarships.tafeqld.edu.au.