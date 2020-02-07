Menu
BIG IMPACT: After a devastating accident, Sharon Bengtsson-Meehan is rebuilding her life with help from IMPACT.
How Sharon is rebuilding her life after tragedy

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
7th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
AFTER a horrific accident destroyed a family eight years ago, one of the crash victims is starting to rebuild her life.

On December 28, 2012, a driver affected by drugs crashed head-on into a family car and took the life of Sharon Bengtsson-Meehan's mother and left her and her brother injured and in wheelchairs for life.

Ms Bengtsson-Meehan said the driver's nine-year sentence was never going to be enough as, "you can't put a time frame on someone's life and that's what they did".

Before the accident happened, 15-year-old Ms Bengtsson-Meehan was planning to become a diesel fitter in the army, but her dreams were shattered.

"Anger was one of the first things that came to mind," she said.

"Everything I had planned out was no longer possible, so I had to start again essentially.

"Because of the injuries it is impossible for me to do that now."

About a year and a half ago Ms Bengtsson-Meehan said her experience had her tossing around the idea of becoming a carer.

"I had a couple of shitty carers myself and I didn't want that experience to base my opinion on what support workers do," she said.

"I wanted to change the stigma that goes along with that because a lot of people don't look at the people, they look at the job, and I didn't want to be like that.

"If I help one person positively in my job then that would be enough, because what they did for me was not enough."

With the support of a family friend, Elise Cottam, who works as a trainer at IMPACT Community Services, Ms Bengtsson-Meehan started a Certificate III in Individual Support.

Commuting from Chinchilla to Bundaberg with a one-year-old was no easy feat but she rallied on.

"They didn't look at me differently, it wasn't 'oh she's a girl in a wheelchair', I was a person."

"They don't look down on me because I am in a wheelchair they help me find alternatives to push through and find another route."

