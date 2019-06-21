How spying on CQ koalas will save their lives

Koala caught in the act by Bush Heritage Australia's new tracking methods

WE as humans probably all fear the idea of big brother watching us, but for the koalas in Goonderoo Reserve, 40km south of Emerald, it could be a life saver.

Bush Heritage Australia volunteers, with funding from Fitzroy Basin Association, have kitted out the reserve with state-of-the-art cameras hoping to save the threatened Australian icon in the region.

The cameras attached to trees around the reserve will help BHA to better understand the habitat requirements of koalas, but more importantly will track the invasive predators that threaten them.

Bush Heritage Australia is an independent, not-for-profit group that buys and manages land to protect irreplaceable landscapes and native animals. It owns 44 reserves across Australia, covering 1.24 million hectares.

BHA Volunteer Steve Prothero with 'camera trap' contributed

Goonderoo Reserve is a 600ha property, purchased by BHA because it contained an important ecosystem that supports threatened species, including koalas and potentially the critically endangered bridled nail-tail wallaby.

FBA's engagement manager Rebecca French said BHA's approach to learning more about locally listed vulnerable and endangered animals was a crucial component in ensuring koala's survival.

"FBA is proud to support Bush Heritage Australia in their mission to monitor koalas and the predators who threaten their livelihood,” she said.

BHA's $3,600 community grant enabled them to purchase several camera traps.

The cameras are strategically pointed at known habitats and food sources around the property.

BHA project manager, Leanne Hales, and her team of volunteer 'citizen scientists' have been busy, closely monitoring the koalas digitally and on-foot.

'Camera trap' keeps a keen eye on the movement of koalas in the Goonderoo Reserve, south of Emerald contributed

"Camera traps are the ultimate tool in animal monitoring. It's a hugely exciting project for our dedicated volunteers who put the cameras out, leave them for a month then return to see what they've caught on film,” Ms Hales said.

Images collected from the cameras helps BHA formally understand the abundance, distribution and population of koalas, but also wild dogs, foxes and cats.

This information allows the team to better manage invasive predators, and understand the habitat requirements of threatened species.

BHA were successful in their bid to secure funding through FBA community grant which provides support and resources for local organisations, to enhancing special places and species.

The FBA community grants form part of Australian Government's National Landcare Program.