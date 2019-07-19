Menu
How state clawed back $12m from fine dodgers

by JACK McKAY
19th Jul 2019 5:13 AM
SERIAL fine and toll dodgers have coughed up millions of dollars after the State Government seized and sold their cars or clamped their wheels.

More than 300 vehicles have been affected by the scheme since the Government took the hardline approach in 2016, clawing back more than $12.7 million owed to taxpayers

 

More than 120 vehicles belonging to people with SPER debts have been clamped.
This included 124 vehicles that had their wheels clamped and 72 vehicles that were sold by the state after they were seized for debt collection.

Fine and toll dodgers who owe at least $5000 to the Government are among those targeted by the vehicle immobilisation, seizure and sale program.

A Treasury Department spokesman said the aim of the initiative was to slow the rate of growth of the State Penalties Enforcement Registry's debt bill, which in recent years has ballooned to more than $1.26 billion.

LNP treasury spokesman Tim Mander says the State Government’s crackdown is a “pathetic effort”. Picture: Zak Simmonds
But LNP treasury spokesman Tim Mander said selling 72 cars over three years was a pathetic effort "when you consider 514,000 people owe SPER debts".

"The debt Labor has clawed back is a drop in the ocean of the spiralling $1.3 billion that's owed to SPER," he said.

"The money raised from seizing vehicles will only cover half the $24 million that Jackie Trad blew on her botched IT upgrade for debt recovery."

 

The Treasury Department spokesman still insisted they were seeing "positive results" as a result of the scheme.

"In 2014-15, the value of the (SPER) debt pool grew by 18.7 per cent," he said.

"This has been contained to around 3 per cent in 2018-19."

