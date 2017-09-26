How talented architect bridged language gap

Adult Migrant English Program graduate Sho Nishihata (David), who is now using his architectural skills working at Designtek, pictured with Designtek Director Keith Turner.

MOVING TO another country can be a daunting prospect, especially if the language is different from your native tongue.

This is what Sho Nishihata, known also as David, was faced with earlier this year when he moved to Rockhampton from Japan.

A talented and experienced architect, David suffered a lack of confidence in his English skills, particularly listening and cultural knowledge.

He reached out to Adult Migrant English Program (AMEP), a program set up by CQUniversity, to try and improve these things so he could get a job.

CQUni AEMP Case Manager, Tina Stritzke remembers David's first interview.

"As a mature male with a career in his own country, he was feeling isolated and adrift in Rockhampton with no real focus," she said.

"He was finding it difficult settling into a new country."

Now just a few months later he has graduated and picked up work with the building firm Designtek.

"I'm enjoying the challenge of working on Queenslander style homes," David said.

"They are very different to what I'm used to in Japan."

Designtek Director Keith Turner was impressed with David's effort and saw his talents immediately.

After graduation Mr Turner hired David for contract design and architecture work.

"Sho (David) has demonstrated great enthusiasm in learning and growing his skills in the Architecture/Building Design field," he said.

"We appreciate the support that CQUni has offered Sho, particularly in building his confidence in relation to his English Skills."

With his new English skills, David is firmly on the path to not only working his dream job but making Rockhampton his new home.

AMEP is funded by the Australian Government Department of Education and Training.