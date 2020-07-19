Menu
TEDDY MARKET: Community Centre representative Theresa Webster at the Howard Teddy Markets' teddy clinic. Photo: Stuart Fast
Community

How teddy-in-window trend inspired community check-up

Stuart Fast
19th Jul 2020 10:20 AM
FOR Theresa Webster, the teddy bear-themed Howard Markets were a way to bring the community together as coronavirus restrictions eased.

The Burrum District Community Centre representative said the special markets were inspired by the teddy bears which appeared in windows around the world during the coronavirus lockdown.

She said the original idea was to host a teddy bear picnic but coronavirus restrictions meant a change of plans.

Ms Webster said the themed markets also served as an alternative community get-together after the Burrum Coal Festival was cancelled.

The markets hosted a teddy bear clinic where people could bring their bears to have them checked out and repaired.

Grace King served as a "teddy doctor," at the clinic and said market-goer feed back had been positive throughout the morning.

She said the friendly atmosphere and chance to have a day out put smiles on people's faces.

Stallholder Alison Cardelli, who runs Handcrafted by AliCee, said the family orientated market atmosphere was "lovely" to be apart of.

Local grandmother Leanne Davis enjoyed the market along with her family and said she loved the kid-friendly event.

