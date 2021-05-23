How text messages led police to Yeppoon drug bust

Text messages found on a mobile phone led police to a drug bust at a Yeppoon residence.

That house was occupied by Nathan Paul Richardson, 29, and Jayde Ellen De Graff, 35.

Richardson pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on March 25 to offences including producing and possessing cannabis, possessing drug utensils, and possessing an explosive.

Co-accused De Graff also appeared in court on March 25 but her matters were adjourned.

On May 20 in Yeppoon Magistrates Court, De Graff pleaded guilty to offences including possessing a mobile phone used in the commissioning of a drug offence, producing and possessing cannabis, possessing Diazepam (valium), and possessing drug utensils.

The court heard that on March 1, police intercepted a vehicle at Yeppoon for a search.

De Graff was a passenger and there was a mobile phone on the dash.

On the phone, police found text messages between De Graff and a contact which related to the purchase of methamphetamines.

Then on March 5 police executed a search warrant at the pair’s Yeppoon residence.

In a downstairs area of the house, police found three cannabis plants which were covered with a sunshade and under a fluorescent light.

The prosecution said it appeared to be a hydroponic set-up and the court heard the plants were each 3cm tall.

The pair told police officers they had been growing cannabis to save money instead of purchasing the drug from other people.

Also in the downstairs area, police found numerous containers with small amounts of cannabis in them and other drug utensils.

De Graff claimed ownership of a clip-seal bag containing two Diazepam (valium) tablets for which she did not have a script for.

Richardson claimed ownership of a shotgun shell which he said was found after moving into the property.

The court heard De Graff had a history of drug offending and Richardson had no criminal history at all.

Richardson was placed on probation for 10 months with conditions including drug testing.

Richardson did not have convictions recorded.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale told De Graff, an apprentice hairdresser, that it was “mind-blowing” that a mother of three would be experimenting with methamphetamines.

De Graff was placed on 10 months’ probation with conditions and she had convictions recorded.

