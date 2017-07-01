How the accident that changed CQ miner's life unfolded

MARC Love was assisting a drill operator - Clint Saliba - working to put in bolts in the roof of coal mine, two kilometres underground, when disaster struck.

The Rambor machine they working with lost air supply causing an extendible drill leg to fall on his head.

They had been working to reattach the Rambor extendible leg to a drill steel stuck in the roof.

The Rambor's extendible leg pushes out via air pressure. The air came from a hose suspended from the ceiling of the mine which was connected back to a main underground supply located out of sight and some distance away.

A Rambor machine like the one involved in a workplace accident at North Goonyella Mine Site on August 12, 2010 which resulted in long-term chronic injuries for Marc Love. Contributed

"We had positive air feed on pushing it up (the extendible leg to reattach the drill steel)," Mr Love said.

"We both believed it was safe to exit the danger zone and in doing so, we lost air pressure.

"It dropped a couple of inches which was enough for it to topple unexpectedly."

Mr Love was standing next to Mr Saliba and had turned to walk out of the danger zone.

He recalled Mr Saliba calling out to him milliseconds before he was struck in the head by the drill bit.

Justice Duncan McMeekin's judgment papers shows the operator gave evidence saying "Look out mate. She's coming down, and, yeah, when it came down it hit Marc."

Mr Love said he doesn't remember much of what happened next as he was in a daze. The next thing he remembered was being in the first aid room above ground.

Mr Saliba told the court "it'd hit Marc on the side - on the side of the head, on the helmet, and ... it's knocked him unconscious briefly."

He said he placed Mr Love against the wall in a sitting position.

"I said 'you right mate? You right' and he goes 'me neck, mate. Me neck'," he said.

Mr Saliba said he ran to get help, onto the travel road to look for a phone.

"At this stage, I saw a guy that was, you know, not far up the roadway where our hoses were running and he .... Had two hoses in his hand, re-joining the hoses," he said.

The court heard the guy with the hoses had been operating an underground loader and was wearing a North Goonyella uniform, but he was never identified by anyone as Mr Saliba went for help for Mr Love and the man with the loader was gone by the time he came back.

Mr Love said he was taken from the first aid room on site to the Moranbah Hospital by ambulance where he waited five hours to see a doctor who prescribed him one dose of pain killers and discharged him, without taking x-rays.

Mr Love said the following day, his neck was stiff, feeling somewhat like a sprain wrist but in the neck region. He said he returned to work days later.