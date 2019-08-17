How the AFLC semis contenders match up

KEY PLAYER: Luke Rumpf has been one of the most consistent players this year for Kangaroos Brothers.

KEY PLAYER: Luke Rumpf has been one of the most consistent players this year for Kangaroos Brothers.

AFL: It's do or die as the AFLC Frenchville Sports Club Premiership heads into elimination finals this weekend.

It's an all BITS affair in the senior ranks, with the Saints having teams in all three games. In the senior men's and senior women's it will be the Brothers Kangaroos that take on the Saints while in the reserves it will be the Rockhampton Panthers.

Come 5.30pm today it will be the end of the season for three of these teams while the other three will live to fight another day.

SENIOR MEN: BITS (3rd) vs Brothers Kangaroos (4th)

Previous meetings

Round 4: BITS by 49 points; Round 9: Brothers by 16 points; Round 14: BITS by 45 points

Key players

BITS: Tyson McMahon. In the three meetings this year McMahon has kicked bags of four and five goals in the two wins the Saints had over the Roos. This was largely due to the mid-field of Conway, Russell and Cunninghame as well as running back flank, Trent Millar, providing good delivery to the forwards.

BITS' Tyson McMahon in full flight. Jann Houley

Brothers: Luke Rumpf. One of the most consistant performers for the Roos this year, they will be hoping that Rumpf can do some damage of his own through the mid-field and make the opposition players more accountable. Also able to move up the ground and hit the scoreboard the Roos will be keen to work off Rumpf and ensure he has the support around him.

Summary: These two teams are evenly matched as has been evident throughout the season. When the sides first met this year the scores were level at half-time and in their second encounter it was less than a goal at the final change. The Saints showed in their third meeting how damaging they can be if the game becomes free flowing, fast-paced football when they opened up a five goal lead in the opening term and the Roos weren't able to recover. Could be a very close game. A lot will depend on if the Roos can shut down the run and delivery of the Saints mid-field.

Reserves: BITS (3rd) vs Rockhampton Panthers (4th)

Previous meetings

Round 2: Panthers by 22 points; Round 7: BITS by 63 points; Round 11: Panthers by 4 points

Key players

BITS: Thaiday Rueben. Has been in the best each time these teams have met this year including a five-goal Best on Ground performance in the Round 7 clash.

Panthers: Tom Kneen. One of the most experienced players in the team and a vital part of the team's ability to win the ball from the contest. May get a job on Rueben throughout the day.

Summary: Both meetings in Port Curtis were tight but the Panthers were able to get the job done which will give them a lot of confidence having to travel to Gladstone for this match. BITS are a well-drilled, well-structured outfit. One thing that can be certain is that the home and away season counts for nothing. Both sides have the structure to hit the scoreboard and you would expect this game will be won by the team that can take the ascendency through the midfield.

Brothers Kangaroos' Lisa-Maree Dooley in action against the Glenmore Bulls. Jann Houley

Women: BITS (3rd) vs Brothers Kangaroos (4th)

Previous meetings

Round 4: BITS by 7 points; Round 9: Brothers by 21 points; Round 14: BITS by 31 points

Key players

BITS: Mackenzie Guest. Has taken her game to a new level spending more time in the midfield. Her ability was highlighted the last time the two teams met kicking three goals in a Best On Ground Performance

Brothers: Jemma Abbott. Has been a great pick up for the Roos and her run and carry through the mid-field as well as delivery into the forward line has added a new dimension to the Roos' lineup. Abbott is also quite capable of pushing forward and hitting the scoreboard.

Summary: These teams have had great battles and we would expect this weekend to be no exception. Neither side is a prolific scorer and they do most of their work in tight contests through the middle of the ground. Both have plenty of strength through the midfield as well as tall, mobile players.