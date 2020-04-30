Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

How the COVID-19 pandemic changed their international plans

Sean Fox
, sean.fox@capnews.com.au
30th Apr 2020 12:00 PM

TWO Rockhampton Art Gallery officers are preparing to head overseas after being awarded two-week international placements, both postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the world prepared to return to post-coronavirus normality, public programs officer Natalie Parker has been awarded an internship with the Barbican in United Kingdom and curatorial assistant Madeline Brewer has secured a residency with an Eastern European art network, Easttopics.

Ms Parker’s internship with the Creative Learning Department of The Barbican is one of the world’s most prestigious cultural institutions.

The internship will build on her existing research with a variety of Australian galleries into how centres handle programming, ticketing and engaging with their audiences.

It will push her boundaries of all major art forms.

“Its creative learning program supports people of all ages and backgrounds to discover their creative voices though workshops and events,” she said.

“I am excited to explore the Barbican’s practice and use this to develop learning and engagement opportunities at Rockhampton Museum of Art.

“Like most cultural institutions around the world, currently the Barbican is closed due to COVID-19.

“It is a shame that I won’t get to go this year, but we have postponed my two-week placement until early 2021 and I am still very excited and grateful for the opportunity.”

Meanwhile, Ms Brewer was to be working with Easttopics at its locations in Budapest, Hungary and Bratislava, Slovakia this month.

However, her residency has been postponed until later this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More Stories

covid-19 rockhampton local residents rockhampton art gallery tmbentertainment
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rent relief lifeline for CQ tourism operators

        premium_icon Rent relief lifeline for CQ tourism operators

        News LIVING on a tropical island off the Capricorn Coast has been anything but paradise for Wayne and Laureth Rumble during the coronavirus pandemic.

        COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

        premium_icon COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

        News See who is appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        ‘Violent’ armed offender given parole after home invasion

        premium_icon ‘Violent’ armed offender given parole after home invasion

        Crime He told his victim he was going to slit the throats of her and her children.

        Woman handed back dog after it chewed its own tail off

        premium_icon Woman handed back dog after it chewed its own tail off

        News Dog owner ordered to pay almost $6000 in court and vet fees