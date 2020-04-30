How the COVID-19 pandemic changed their international plans

TWO Rockhampton Art Gallery officers are preparing to head overseas after being awarded two-week international placements, both postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the world prepared to return to post-coronavirus normality, public programs officer Natalie Parker has been awarded an internship with the Barbican in United Kingdom and curatorial assistant Madeline Brewer has secured a residency with an Eastern European art network, Easttopics.

Ms Parker’s internship with the Creative Learning Department of The Barbican is one of the world’s most prestigious cultural institutions.

The internship will build on her existing research with a variety of Australian galleries into how centres handle programming, ticketing and engaging with their audiences.

It will push her boundaries of all major art forms.

“Its creative learning program supports people of all ages and backgrounds to discover their creative voices though workshops and events,” she said.

“I am excited to explore the Barbican’s practice and use this to develop learning and engagement opportunities at Rockhampton Museum of Art.

“Like most cultural institutions around the world, currently the Barbican is closed due to COVID-19.

“It is a shame that I won’t get to go this year, but we have postponed my two-week placement until early 2021 and I am still very excited and grateful for the opportunity.”

Meanwhile, Ms Brewer was to be working with Easttopics at its locations in Budapest, Hungary and Bratislava, Slovakia this month.

However, her residency has been postponed until later this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.