How the CQ Capras helped keep young PNG students in school

STRAY dogs line the streets, pollution is rife, rubbish stacked on every corner, Port Moresby is a far cry from the streets of Rockhampton.

It is a tough neighbourhood to grow up in, particularly for young people, students tend to not stay in school.

A place where the average amount of time spent in secondary school is two years.

But through Papua New Guinea's love of their national sport - rugby league - help is on the way.

This year an academy has been set up in the city to keep the kids stay focused on their studies.

During their trip to face the PNG Hunters in July, the CQ Capras have given their share of support to the academy.

The entire squad donated their training gear and a full set of jerseys to kids who were previously forced to train in the day to day living clothes.

Capras coach Kim Williams said until you see a third world country first hand, it is a life-changing sight you can't shake.

"It is certainly an eye-opener. I'd been to Port Moresby before but for the guys who hadn't it is different," he said before praising his squad.

"Port Moresby is quite polluted and unsafe. There is noticeable poverty. No waste disposal system, fires in gutters, stray dogs, dead dogs, it is quite confronting.

"The boys all gave out their training gear, as much as they could. I was very proud of the guys and it meant the world to the academy. We had our players knocking on the door asking for my gear to give away.

"The joy on their faces is priceless. And the whole aim of the academy is using rugby league to keep the kids in school, for now they have something to take pride in the team, it is a pretty big thing for them to receive."

The academy, in its first year, strives to assist the students in gaining higher education and eventually get into university.

They teach self-discipline, how to build character, improve academic grades and develop their natural footballing skills.

Capras CEO Dominique McGregor said their touching vesture was the least the Capras could do.

"It is just nice to help out a struggling country," she said.

"The boys had never had a full set of jerseys, they just wear their own clothes.

"They don't have any of the facilities like we do. We only took a few things over as we weren't really aware of the situation."