How the Olympics prepared Yeppoon mum for a huge challenge

FAMILY TIME: Rockhampton mum Kylie Cagney is representing the region in Stockland's "Those who mum" series.

DON'T be surprised if you come across a familiar CQ mum while walking through Stockland Rockhampton.

Yeppoon mum Kylie Cagney has joined forces with Stockland as the Rockhampton face for the company's Mother's Day initiative "those who mum”.

Kylie said the Olympic training that saw her bring home a bronze medal for softball in the 2008 Beijing Olympics was great preparation for motherhood.

"All that time spent training, studying for my Environmental Science degree and working has taught me considerable time management skills,” she said.

"They come in handy with my two young sons, Edison, 3, and Arthur, 12 months.

"I've come to realise that the time spent with your kids is the greatest gift you can give them.

"Not focusing on all the tasks and things that need doing, just being with them and enjoying the moment.

"You give them your time and that's love. That was the unexpected thing, the incredible depth of love that you feel.”

Kylie is soon to be heading back to work within the environmental science field and said she will miss the time she has been spending with her boys.

"I'm going to miss our beautiful time together so much,” she said.

Speaking of the biggest lessons motherhood has taught her, Kylie said she was in awe of "just how bloody amazing women's bodies are”.

"Motherhood means a billion things,” she said.

"It's riding the roller coaster; it's sheer happiness, it's exhausting, it's exciting. Plus you'll be swamped with advice.

"Take everything that's given, but act on what suits your particular situation; what works for you.

"Not living in the main cities or regional centres isn't such a problem these days.

"The rise of social media has contributed a lot to lessening any sense of isolation for country mothers.

"I'm a non-city kid but I have a network of online ex-softball friends and we all help each other. There's even one in Los Angeles so with the time zone differences, help is available 24/7.

"We keep each other positive and offer solutions and suggestions. It's a plus side to the social media world.”

Kylie believes her physical and mental fitness helped with managing the demands of being a mum.

"Fatigue and lack of sleep that inevitably form part of new motherhood,” she said.

"My catching skills used in softball come in handy.”

Kylie said she also has a new found appreciation of all the women in her life.

"I get a lot of help from them on a day to day basis right here in Yeppoon,” she said.

Kylie is looking forward to spending Mother's Day on the coast at her aunt's cafe, Piggletoes.

"We'll talk and laugh and exchange stories, but most importantly we're there to raise funds for the Icare Community Project which provides support for local men and women who are going through personal and financial hardship.”