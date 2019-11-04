How the poppy became a symbol of honour and remembrance

REMEMBRANCE: Maj Paul Lancaster, President of Yeppoon RSL at the Anzac Day service earlier this year

THE RED poppy can be seen on commemorative days, such as Anzac Day and Remembrance Day, as a sign of both remembrance and hope for peace, it is often worn to honour those who fought and died in service to their country and its story is both sad and heartfelt.

Yeppoon RSL President Paul Lancaster said the poppy was a well-known and well-established symbol, one that carried a wealth of history and meaning.

“Wearing a poppy is still a very personal choice, reflecting individual experiences and personal memories, it is a sign of honouring those who have served both living and past,” Mr Lancaster said.

“It is certainly not compulsory but is greatly appreciated by those who it is intended to support and displays that your thoughts are with those that you wear the poppy for.

“The symbology came about during World War I when a great deal of the fighting took place in Western Europe.

“The countryside was a mess, it was blasted, bombed and fought over multiple times.

“The previously beautiful landscapes turned to mud, they became bleak and barren sites where little or nothing could grow.

“There was one notable and exception to the bleakness, the bright red Flanders poppies. “These resilient flowers flourished in the middle of so much chaos and destruction, growing in the thousands bringing a touch of light and hope with their presence.

“In the spring of 1915, not long after losing a friend in Ypres, a Canadian doctor, Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae was moved by the sight of these poppies and that inspiration led him to write the now famous poem ‘In Flanders Fields’.”

Mr Lancaster said, in 1918, Moina Michael, an American, wrote a poem in reply titled ‘We Shall Keep the Faith,’ in which she promised to wear a poppy ‘in honour of our dead’ and so began the tradition of wearing a poppy in remembrance.

Taking that notion one step further, in 1918, French YMCA secretary, Madame Guerin, conceived the idea of selling silk poppies to help needy soldiers.

Poppies were first sold in England on Armistice Day in 1921 by members of the British Legion to raise money for those who had been incapacitated by the war.

The practice began in Australia the same year, promoted by the Returned Sailors’ and Soldiers’ Imperial League of Australia (now known as the Returned and Services League of Australia, or RSL).

“In the lead-up to November 11 each year, the RSL sells red poppies for Australians to pin on their lapels, with proceeds helping the organisation undertake welfare work,” Mr Lancaster said.

“Since 1921, wearing a poppy has enabled Australians to show they have not forgotten the more than 102,000 Australian servicemen and women who have given their lives in wars and conflicts during the past 100 years.”

We Shall Keep the Faith by Moina Michael (1918)

Oh! you who sleep in Flanders Fields,

Sleep sweet – to rise anew!

We caught the torch you threw

And holding high, we keep the Faith

With All who died.

We cherish, too, the poppy red

That grows on fields where valour led;

It seems to signal to the skies

That blood of heroes never dies,

But lends a lustre to the red

Of the flower that blooms above the dead

In Flanders Fields.

And now the Torch and Poppy Red

We wear in honour of our dead.

Fear not that ye have died for naught;

We’ll teach the lesson that ye wrought

In Flanders Fields.

In Flanders Fields By Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae (1915)

In Flanders fields the poppies blow

Between the crosses, row on row

That mark our place; and in the sky

The larks, still bravely singing, fly

Scarce heard amid the guns below.

We are the dead. Short days ago

We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,

Loved and were loved, and now we lie

In Flanders fields.

Take up our quarrel with the foe;

To you, from failing hands, we throw

The torch; be yours to hold it high.

If ye break faith with us who die

We shall not sleep, though poppies grow

In Flanders fields.

The poem was first published in England’s Punch magazine in December 1915 and within months came to symbolise the sacrifices of all who were fighting in World War 1.