How the sight of a homeless woman motivated this school girl

THE sight of a homeless woman meandering around a bus shelter was an occurrence Rockhampton teen Phoebe Sutton couldn't get out of her mind, but rather than dwelling on it she took action.

Last week the 16-year-old donated about four garbage bags full of items to The Salvation Army Rockhampton branch to help others stay warm during Queensland's cold snap.

"I couldn't imagine being in that position,” Phoebe said.

"Thinking about people who don't have much makes me sad.”

Phoebe saw the homeless woman every day while she was on her way to school and the sight was at the forefront of her mind when she had to choose a charity for the Make a Difference Challenge.

Organised by the Young Achievers Program at the University of Queensland, the challenge encourages its scholarship and bursary receiving students to give back to the community.

"I really like helping people who don't have very much,” Phoebe said.

With the help of her peers and teachers, the Rockhampton State High School student collected clothes, stationery, shoes and blankets for the less fortunate.

Phoebe Sutton donates clothes for the less fortunate.

The Salvation Army relationship manager Judy Dash said Phoebe's donation came just in time.

"With the update from the weather bureau and the cold snap heading our way, winter clothing is always needed,” Mrs Dash said.

"Our community members who visit the local Salvos have faith that they may be able to get some clothing, and blankets to keep them and family members warm.

"Young ambassadors like Phoebe are a godsend as they often think of others and how they can assist when times are tough.”

While Phoebe's donation marked the end of her challenge, she plans to revisit the Salvos at Christmas to volunteer.

The time she spent collecting donations has also motivated her to be more mindful about the amount of clothes she has in her own cupboard.