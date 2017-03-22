How these CQ coal miners live a 'double life'

Adam Burrows, Ali Kidd and pup Kipper at the Eton shed where they dry the garlic.

SPOT a coal miner stepping on the bus to work with a box of garlic, and that's likely to be Ali Kidd.

After she and partner Adam Burrows successfully planted and harvested their first ever garlic crop last year, the pair is now preparing to plant their second.

It's grown at their 40ha property at Eungella and then taken to a shed at Eton, which they had once considered turning into a house, before deciding it was better suited to drying and curing garlic.

As the shed is just behind the Eton Pub, they will often start the day peeling garlic before hopping on the bus from Eton to work at the coal mines - a trip they continue to each make to "fund the dream".

And as Ali explained, she'll often get on the bus with a box of garlic to sell to the other miners.

"It's a bit like leading a double life," Ali said, with a laugh.

There's now more garlic growers at Eungella than dairy farmers. Emily Smith

While Ali said they'd always had big dreams, it wasn't until Adam bought them a permaculture course at Finch Hatton for her birthday they realised that dream would see them become bio-dynamic farmers. They moved to Eungella soon after and planted the first garlic crop.

This year Adam will only work at the mines part-time, in order to focus on farming.

Given it's at a higher altitude, Eungella gets much colder than the rest of the Mackay region, making it well suited to garlic crops.

In fact, Eungella's three garlic farmers now outnumber the two remaining dairy farmers, even though it boasted 28 in 1980.

Adam explained this year they were set to plant three varieties of garlic - the giant Russian, which was bigger, sweet and easy to peel; southern glen, which was strong and spicy; and a new variety called glen large.

After harvesting in about September, the pair would bring the produce down to the Eton shed to cure for at least a month, before they start braiding.

This technique of twisting the garlic stalks into braids, so customers could hang them on their walls or give as a gift, had been a hit, Ali said.

It also suited their business model, allowing them to add value to a smaller crop. While they are out of garlic for this season, stay posted to their Facebook page, Holistic Pantry, to find out when it's back in stock.