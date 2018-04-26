Menu
Crime

How this $130 iPad turned into Rocky man's $1000 nightmare

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
26th Apr 2018 1:51 PM
AN iPad stolen from Rockhampton ended up in Townsville's Cash Converters' hands.

Lipu Ingui pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday to possessing a stolen item and fraud.

The court heard Ingui hocked the iPad on October 28 for $130 to pay for fuel to get back to Rockhampton.

Defence lawyer Lauren Townsend said the 38-year-old father purchased it from a mate outside Stockland Rockhampton and had suspicions at the time he purchased it.

Ingui was ordered to pay an $800 fine and $130 restitution. Convictions were recorded.

cash converters rockhampton magistrates court theft tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

