How this $130 iPad turned into Rocky man's $1000 nightmare

AN iPad stolen from Rockhampton ended up in Townsville's Cash Converters' hands.

Lipu Ingui pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday to possessing a stolen item and fraud.

The court heard Ingui hocked the iPad on October 28 for $130 to pay for fuel to get back to Rockhampton.

Defence lawyer Lauren Townsend said the 38-year-old father purchased it from a mate outside Stockland Rockhampton and had suspicions at the time he purchased it.

Ingui was ordered to pay an $800 fine and $130 restitution. Convictions were recorded.