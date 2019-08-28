How this 86yo discovered Rocky's hidden snooker club

Bryan Graff at Social Snooker at the QRI Hall

Bryan Graff at Social Snooker at the QRI Hall Jann Houley

HIDDEN within the walls of Rockhampton's QRI Hall, Jack Martin ambles every Tuesday morning without fail to play snooker with his mates.

Yesterday morning, the 86 year-old joined fellow members of Rockhampton's social snooker club Bryan Graff, Frank Saunders, Brian Martin and Brian Horn just as he'd done every week for the past five years.

For some 50 years, Jack played the sport socially at pubs before he became a member of the club.

After he'd seen an advertisement for the club in The Morning Bulletin, he decided to come along to the hall with a friend.

And he never looked back.

"I come for the comradery, the company and to be social,” he said.

Jack's held down jobs in various industries.

He taught at North Rockhampton High School for 20 years after his time as a fitter in the railway during the 1950s.

With his wife of 60 years, Janice he shares three children and five grandchildren.

While all of the current club members were happy to share the fun, they'd wished there were more players to use all four billiard tables instead of two.

So they're calling on fellow snooker enthusiasts to pluck up the courage to showcase their skills with the group and become a member.

This came as a Morning Bulletin reader sent a text to the editor to express their interest to find a snooker club in the region.

Well here's what you've been looking for.

Social snooker members meet every Tuesday morning from 8am to noon at the QRI Hall in Rockhampton.

Cost is $6 per day.

Phone 0429361 693 for more information.