How this couple remain madly in love after 65 years of marriage

AT 86-years-old it's never too much trouble for Cliff Perkins to give "his Beryl" a peck on the cheek.

The love between this Rockhampton couple is still well and truly alive, even after two children and 65 years of marriage which they celebrated earlier this month.

Now living together in Bethesda nursing home, 83-year-old Beryl and her husband feel blessed to have shared countless "memories and good laughs" together.

65th Wedding Anniversary: Clifford and Beryl James celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary and shared a couple of stories with TMB. Video: Chris Ison.

The couple first met when Beryl was around 10, with Cliff being, three years her senior.

"I've know her since she's been about 10 or 11, I used to be mates with her brother," Cliff said.

"I'd go down to their house to go shooting and that and she'd come running down the steps and he'd chase her back up the steps.

"She wasn't real attractive in those days," he laughed.

"When she got about 17 I thought to myself, not a bad little sort this little Sheila, so I tried to win onto her."

And the rest, as they say, is history.

From then on Beryl and Cliff began seeing each other regularly.

However it wasn't until Cliff got a job working in the bush that things got serious.

"I used to work at Lakes Creek and they used to close down six months of the year in those days, so I thought I'd go out and get a job in the bush somewhere," he said.

"So he came home (back to Rockhampton) and said we'd better get going," Beryl added.

"And that's how I proposed. I went up there in 1951 and I come down for Christmas, I said this is no good to me, you being down here and me being out there, we may as well get married.

"I didn't even get down on my knee or anything like that, I'm not a very romantic person."

So Beryl and Cliff were married and headed out bush to live and work.

"When we got out there, there was lino on the table and sugar in a seven pound seven tin, I'd never seen that before," Beryl said.

"I'd never been out of Rocky in my life and I thought, I won't be here long and we left 11 and a half years later, the best years of our life.

"Things have worked out really good, we've had a lovely 65 years of wedded bliss."

When asked what the key was to a happy marriage the pair agreed they definitely had their differences but didn't hold grudges, they just "got them over and done with".

"Plus I usually win the arguments," Beryl said.

"She's always right," Cliff added.

Now the two feel blessed to have ended up in the same nursing home together.

"We are lucky to end up in the same nursing home together," Beryl said.

" If we weren't together I'd have nobody to tell me what to do ," Cliff laughed.