How this graduate found work after university

Angus Dunne recently graduated from the Agricultural Extension Work Placement Program after a year with Resource Consulting Services in Yeppoon and has earned a continuing position with the organisation.

AFTER graduating from university, Angus Dunne believed his tertiary studies had equipped him with all he needed to succeed in his dream job.

However, he soon realised he had a lot more to learn about agricultural land management.

Mr Dunne Completed a Bachelor of Ecological Agricultural Systems in 2018 through Charles Sturt University.

Fortunately, he was able to get out in the field as a project officer with Yeppoon’s Resource Consulting Services (RCS) through the Queensland Farmers’ Federation Agricultural Extension Work Placement Program in 2019.

He did not grow up on an agricultural property, although he worked on vineyards and vegetable farms while studying at university.

“What bought me to agriculture was my love of food, people and the environment,” he said.

“My first day with RCS was attending a soil conservation course run by the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries and facilitated by Fitzroy Basin Association.

“It took me all of 30 minutes to realise how little I knew, and what was this thing called extension?”

In the first two months of the program he took part in three seven-day Grazing for Profit schools run by RCS, which provided a deep dive into business skills, principle-based management, ecology, grazing management, soils, communication, goal setting and more.

“The passion, determination and vulnerability of the producers at these schools had me hooked, as did the devotion and passion of RCS chairman David Mclean and director Terry McCosker who led the schools,” he said.

He said general manager for RCS Adam Curcio had thrown him in the deep end from day one, “with a watchful eye”.

He said he was charged with leading the day to day activities for Project Pioneer, a two-year practice change project working with 50 producers in the Great Barrier Reef (GBR) regions, which aims to reduce nutrient and sediment entering the GBR lagoon.

“Working with producers is the highlight of my year,” he said.

“The producers we are lucky to work with are excited to be regenerating their country, which has flow on effects for the reef.”

Another project he was involved with was measuring overland flow and in-stream water quality on regeneratively and conventionally managed grazing properties.

He said the project was an RCS led partnership with the World Wildlife Fund and CQUniversity.

“The project drove home the power of principle-based management in the landscape and how it makes a difference in water quality,” he said.

The program also provided training in GIS, facilitation skills and agricultural extension professional development modules offered in partnership with the University of Melbourne.

Mr Dunne’s learning was supported by his fellow program participants and Australian-Pacific Extension Network mentor Adrian Englefield, who provided guidance and ideas.

“Not to be outdone, RCS put me through a host of training from mental health, first aid, Allan Parker’s Peak Performance training, Farmmap4D mapping database training, ExecutiveLink program involvement and Toastmasters,” Mr Dunne said.

Now a graduate of the program, he has earned an ongoing position with RCS and is looking forward to taking on further project management within Project Pioneer.

“I am excited to be staying with RCS and immensely grateful for the experiences and learnings from the last year and wish to pay them forward,” he said.

“Agriculture, grazing and extension continue to open new doors to ideas, information and experiences.

“Whatever our post-COVID19 world brings, I know the program and RCS have helped me build the skills to thrive in it.”