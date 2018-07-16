How this couple became home owners before turning 21

BEAMING: Gympie couple Michael Learoyd and Taylah McKenzie are loving every minute of being home owners.

WHETHER they are the youngest couple to buy a house in Australia remains to be seen, but there's no doubting lifelong Gympie locals Michael Learoyd and Taylah McKenzie are on the shortlist.

Just over eight months since buying their Araluen home at 20 and 19 years of age respectively, the high school sweethearts are proud to reflect on the massive accomplishment - and the dedication that made it possible.

"It's great, we love it," Mr Learoyd said.

"It took a lot of savings, I wasn't getting charged rent at home so it was pretty easy to save up money, I wasn't spending anything.

"We went on a cruise probably two years before and decided after that, and that's when we started saving for it, but we'd been saving before that so we were already halfway there."

In acknowledging the hard work it took he and Taylah to buy through Rod and Liu Fraser at Classic Queensland Homes, Mr Learoyd also pointed out his natural inclination to save.

"I'm a tight--se, I don't spend money," he chuckled. "My dad's a tight--se too."

Ms McKenzie said the natural appeal of living close to home also played a big role in their decision.

"I work in real estate, so I know how good the Gympie market is," she said.

"You can see people moving here from the Coast, especially with the highway (upgrades).

"The deposits are worth more here and the land is bigger, so people from down there are deciding to commute."

"What you can buy here compared to the Coast and Brisbane is fantastic too," Mr Learoyd added.