How this school achieved the top two CQ NAPLAN results

TOP PEFORMERS: Benedict Wright, Edward Roche, Taylah Martin, Riley Sullivan, Electra Cox and Charlotte Donovan at The Rockhampton Grammar School.

TOP PEFORMERS: Benedict Wright, Edward Roche, Taylah Martin, Riley Sullivan, Electra Cox and Charlotte Donovan at The Rockhampton Grammar School.

NAPLAN isn't everything for Rockhampton Grammar School headmaster Phillip Moulds but if it was he would have no worries.

The Rockhampton Grammar School ranked the highest in the 2019 NAPLAN results for the region - they were the only Central Queensland school to rank under 100 for the state.

Students in Year 3, 5, 7 and 9 took part in the nationwide standardised test in May.

The test is designed to measure students in literacy and numeracy and track progress.

Across the Rockhampton region Year 3 and Year 5 students at The Rockhampton Grammar School got an average NAPLAN score of 4914 - the area's top performing primary school.

The school ranked the highest in both high school and primary school results.

In the high school category they ranked more than 30 positions above any other Central Queensland school. While in the primary category they were positioned more than 150 ranks higher.

"These results are a culmination of the work of our students, staff and parents,'' Dr Moulds said.

Dr Moulds said he was mindful NAPLAN was only a snapshot in time and does not reflect the whole school experience

"But the results show the benefits of a Rockhampton Grammar School education, from primary through to secondary school,” he said.

"I'm interested in the development of our children as well rounded, confident young adults who can think critically and want to do the best they can at every opportunity.”

The school's Year 3 students ranked substantially above average in reading, writing, grammar, numeracy, and performed above average in spelling.

In Year 5 students ranked substantially above average in grammar and numeracy - they also ranked above average in reading, writing and spelling.

"This collective work makes the school a rewarding place to learn and grow,” Dr Moulds said.

In Year 7 students performed above average in reading, writing, spelling and numeracy - they performed substantially above average in grammar.

In Year 9 the school received above average grades in reading, spelling, grammar and numeracy. Their only average score across the four year levels was Year 9 writing.

The Rockhampton Grammar School has 115 teachers, 93 other staff, educates students from prep to Year 12 and had 1,343 students tested.