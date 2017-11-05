How this six-year-old's quick thinking saved a life

SIX-YEAR-OLD Eliza Bunn fought through her tears as she searched her unconscious grandmother's dressing gown for a mobile phone to call for help.

Learning the basics of how to use a phone just days earlier, Eliza knew she had to call someone, now was the time to put her newly-acquired skills into action.

Lying unresponsive on the kitchen floor of her Rockhampton home, Eliza's grandmother Chris Gardiner had collapsed after a brain aneurysm.

Thinking on her feet, little Eliza managed to call her mother, Beccy Bunn, who had only been at work for an hour after dropping her daughter off for the day.

Not usually having her phone on her at work, Beccy said it was extremely lucky she even answered her daughter's call.

With Eliza on the phone in tears, Beccy alerted the ambulance and raced to her mother's place to make sure the pair were OK.

While waiting for the help to arrive, the ambulance service called Eliza on her grandmother's mobile phone to talk her through caring for her.

They talked her through putting her in the recovery position, a procedure she followed flawlessly.

Once the ambulance arrived, Chris was rushed to the Rockhampton Hospital where she underwent CT scans to confirm she had an aneurysm.

Just days earlier Chris had suffered a strange, severe headache and suggested to Eliza's mum, Beccy, it would be a good idea to teach Eliza how to use the phone in case of emergency.

Just 48 hours later and the simple skill saved the Rockhampton grandmother's life.

Yesterday proud mother Beccy said she was very impressed with her daughter's ability to react quickly in the situation.

"She was very upset and crying on the phone but was still able to talk," Beccy said about the emergency in September "The ambulance were there by the time I got there and mum was pretty unresponsive, so I took Eliza away a little bit to let the ambulance do what they needed to.

"Eliza was very proud of herself and that she got to ring on the phone," Beccy said.

After Chris was taken to the hospital she was quickly flown down to Brisbane for six weeks where she underwent surgery, followed by two operations to insert drains into her brain and a third operation to insert a permanent shunt.

"Mum (Chris) was flown back to Rockhampton on Monday and has been recovering in rehab since then," Beccy said.

"She (Chris) is so proud of her granddaughter, very, very proud. Mum doesn't remember collapsing and she doesn't really have any memory of the first two weeks in hospital.

"She can only really remember having that terrible headache but she is very proud."