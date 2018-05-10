How this woman juggles four kids, a business and cattle

RURAL ART: Sarah Cannon from Hay in New South Wales juggles teaching, painting, a property and four children, including twins.

RURAL ART: Sarah Cannon from Hay in New South Wales juggles teaching, painting, a property and four children, including twins. Zhanae Conway-Dodd

IN THE small town of Hay, there is school teacher living on a property juggling her art business, her four children including a set of twins and a herd of Wagyu and Angus cattle.

Her name is Sarah Cannon and this week she has called Rockhampton home as she and her husband Richard take Beef Australia by the horns.

Growing up in rural New South Wales, Sarah always knew she would end up back in the country.

After attending boarding school in Melbourne she fell quickly in love with art, a passion which would never leave her soul.

Perusing her dream of becoming an artist, Sarah enrolled in university but unfortunately things didn't work out and a change in career focus was needed.

Sarah took on a bachelor of teaching, letting her dreams of a full time art career fall to the way side but always planning a return to the bush.

Sarah taught overseas after university working for 10 years in places like London, always keeping art as a hobby.

Little did she know years later, fate would step in and give her a chance at rekindling her art full-time.

The chance to return home to her roots re-appeared when her husband Richard landed a job managing a property in Hay.

It was here Sarah finally had the chance to start her own art business, Sarah Cannon Portraits.

"I was a primary school teacher for years and then had two children, then had twins and that required me to be at home all the time so I came back to my passion of art and converted our garage into an art studio,” she said.

"I thought there was a bit of a gap in the market for commission pieces and people want to capture things and people that are precious to them.

"So now I work from photographs as lots of people commission me to paint their dogs, their horses, cattle, everything and anything.”

Sarah said social media had become a vital tool in connecting her art to the rest of the world over.

"I've painted for French people and I just got a commission here at Beef Week for a guy that's from Brazil,” she said.

"Social media has just been an incredible and most powerful tool because you can live somewhere like Hay, in the middle of nowhere, and you can reach a worldwide audience.”

The artist said while it proved hard to juggle everything it was "very empowering to be able to run a business from home”.

"I have a wonderful family that help with the children and I also employ a nanny. I have an Estonian backpacker working with us at the moment, Mary, and she's just wonderful,” Sarah said.

"I often don't have time to paint but sometimes I do get a really good run of it and I have five big easels set up and I just go from one to another.

"I've done a lot of online classes to help with portraiture and my favourite thing to paint would have to be children and chooks, I really enjoy that and everyone loves guinea foul as well.”

Sarah said the decision to show her art at Beef Australia 2018 was heavily encouraged by her husband.

"My husband comes to Beef Australia every three years and when I started my art business and he said I should bring lots of cattle paintings up here,” she said.

"He's helped me with a lot of the subject matter. He used to work at Brunette Downs in the Northern Territory so he helped me with all the research.

"It's been fantastic to come up here with my husband.”