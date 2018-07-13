Menu
CULTURALLY PROUD: Sven Blair, who everyone calls Barney, is entering into this years quest because of the theme "Because of her we can". Melissa Mills Photography
Community

How this years NAIDOC theme inspired Barney

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
by
12th Jul 2018 6:00 AM

SVEN Blair, who is better known as Barney to the local community, is a proud 23-year-old Indigenous man who has put his hat in the ring for this year's Rockhampton NAIDOC quest.

The quest, which is a part of NAIDOC Week, is an event which aims to introduce future Indigenous leaders to the community and celebrate their achievements.

Five young locals have entered this year and will attend several events associated with the nationally recognised week of celebration.

Barney is the only young man to enter the quest locally in 2018 and says this year's NAIDOC theme is what drove him to put his name forward.

He said the theme "Because of her we can” resonated with him and really wanted to shed some light on what that phrase meant, particularly from a child's perspective.

"I want to let people know that it's not an easy way out of working life to become a full-time mum,” he said.

"It's actually a lot more work than people think it is.

"I want to bring that to light from a kids' perspective, telling what it was like growing up and watching my mother work as hard as she did and what she gave. It's important.”

Barney said he also wanted to bring to life what women and mothers do on a day-to-day basis as well as what they have to give up.

The young local will have to juggle his time participating in the quest with his full-time job in the health sector.

"I am an Aboriginal health worker at Bidgerdii Community Health Services, currently doing a traineeship,” he said.

After he finishes his traineeship, Barney will begin his enrolled nurse course and then a registered nurse course.

He eventually wants to become a diabetes educator.

